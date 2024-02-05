ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Venezuela vs Mexico live from the 2024 Caribbean Series!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Venezuela vs Mexico live corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from LoanDepot Park. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Venezuela vs Mexico online and live from the 2024 Caribbean Series?
This is the start time of the Venezuela vs Mexico match in several countries:
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Chile: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Peru: 3:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. on MLB League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Venezuela's last lineup!
These are the Sharks players who lined up in the last game: Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar, Hernán Pérez, Yasiel Puig, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Ramón Flores, Leonardo Reginatto, Ehire Adrianza and Miguel Romero.
Miguel Romero, player to follow!
The right-handed pitcher of the Tiburones is one of the greatest figures of those from Caracas and comes from being one of the best in his position in the season in his country, being a champion with the Tiburones de La Guaira and a good season in Las Vegas as part of the minor leagues. The Sharks star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Yasiel Puig is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Venezuela get here?
The representative of Venezuela is presented after winning the title of the Venezuelan Baseball League, the Tiburones de La Guaira are the base team that will represent Venezuela in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 8th title, the Caracas team was reinforced with great players from the league to present an important roster that will seek to win its first Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Sharks was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Miguel Romero, Yasiel Puig, Anthony Vizcaya, Wilson Ramos, Luis Torrens, Alexi Amarista, Alcides Escobar and Franklin Barreto stand out. . Venezuela is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The objective of the Venezuelans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Mexico's last lineup!
These are the Naranjeros players who lined up in the last game: José Cardona, Jason Atondo, Isaac Paredes, Aaron Altherr, Alberth Martínez, Agustín Murillo, César Salazar, Andretty Cordero, Irving López and Zach Matson.
Elkin Alcalá, player to follow!
The right pitcher of the Venados is one of the top figures of the Mazatlán team and has come from being one of the best relievers in both leagues in Mexico, being champion with Pericos de Puebla and runner-up with Venados de Mazatlán. The Pericos star is back on the diamond and is taking advantage of the team's momentum to be among the best in the Caribbean Series and one of the players to watch during the championship. Without a doubt, the pitcher's connection with Manny Barreda is bringing fruit to a team that could be one of the most interesting of this campaign.
How does Mexico arrive?
The representative of Mexico is presented after winning the title of the Mexican Pacific League, the Naranjeros of Hermosillo are the base team that will represent Mexico in the 2024 Caribbean Series. Already with its 17th title, the Hermosilla team was reinforced with great players in the league to present an important roster that will seek to lift the Caribbean title. For this tournament, the great core of the Naranjeros was maintained and the team was reinforced with great players, achieving an important squad among which Isaac Paredes, Manny Barreda, Elkin Alcalá, Aaron Alther, Juan Carlos Gamboa, Roberto Valenzuela, Alexis Wilson and Julián stand out. Lion. Mexico is one of the big favorites and will look to get off to a good start in the Caribbean Series to quickly secure a place in the elimination phase. The goal of the Mexicans is to get among the best and qualify again for the fight for the 2024 Caribbean Series title.
Where is the game?
The LoanDepot Park located in the city of Miami will be the venue for this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2024 Caribbean Series. This stadium has capacity for 37,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Venezuela vs Mexico match, corresponding to the 2024 Caribbean Series. The match will take place at the LoanDepot Park, at 3:30 p.m.