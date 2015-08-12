Bantamweight Title Clash And Highly Anticipated Debuts At Invicta FC 14

The full slate for Invicta FC’s 14th event has been announced. At the last event it was mentioned that Livia Renata Souza would face Alexa Grasso, but as of now that fight has been pushed back. It was told to us that Alexa suffered a shoulder injury which did not allow her to train, so as of now a new main event has been entered for Invicta FC 14, which takes place in Kansas City, Mo on September 12th, 2015.

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger (16-5) will face another emerging star for mixed martial arts in Pannie “Sexy Scramble” Kianzad (8-0). The undefeated 23-year-old will face the most difficult task in her young career when she faces one of the top finishers in the sport. Evinger spoiled the Irene Aldana hype train with a decisive victory back in July, wining with a fourth round finish. She hopes to do the same with a quick turnaround next month. Pannie also fought in July and beat Jessy Rose-Clark in a unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, former strawweight champion Katja “Killer Bunny” Kankaanpaa (10-2-1) looks to put an end to Deanna Bennett's (7-0) streak. Deanna is going for her second straight victory in the the strawweight division, but has wins in both the bantam and flyweight classes. She won her last fight by unanimous decision but she will have to do more against one of the most durable fighters in the promotion. Katja is hoping this victory gets her right back in the title picture after losing the belt back in April.

As usual there are tons of matchups to be excited for and hopefully all 10 matchups will be engaging. Andrea KGB Lee (2-1) makes her return to the Invicta cage, after winning her kicking boxing match in Legacy, and faces the equally popular Rachael Ostovich (2-1).We have not seen the wonder woman of MMA since her victory over Evva Johnson back in December of last year, so this will be a fight everyone involved is primed for.

Recently signed fighters Megan Anderson (4-1) and Mariana Morais (9-2) both make their debuts in September and will face two veterans of the promotion in Cindy Dandois (5-2) and Roxanne Modafferi (17-12), who has been busy fighting in two out of the last three Invicta events. One fighter we have all been waiting to see is Amanda Bobby Copper (1-0) who finally makes her long awaited debut, and goes up against Aspen Ladd (1-0) who won her Invicta debut with a first round TKO.

Former IMMAF amateur world champion Daniela Kortman (1-0) also appears for the promotion for the first time and will be pushed to the limit by the talented strawweight J.J. Aldrich (1-1). J.J. is looking to get back on track after losing to Jamie Moyle back in February. Felicia Spencer and Rachel Wiley welcome the 155 division to Invicta FC as they both make their pro debut. Expect fireworks in the battle between Jamie Moyle (3-0) and Sharon Jacobson (3-1). Moyle has yet to taste defeat, and Sharon looks to keep her winning momentum going with a win in her last fight and also capturing a recent U.S. Open Championship in wrestling.

The full fight card for Invicta FC 14 can be found below and as always will on UFC Fight Pass.

Bantamweight Title: Tonya Evinger (16-5) vs. Pannie Kianzad (8-0)

Strawweight: Katja Kankaanpaa (10-2-1) vs. DeAnna Bennett (7-0)

Flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi (17-12) vs. Mariana Morais (9-2)

Flyweight: Rachael Ostovich (2-1) vs. Andrea Lee (2-1)

Featherweight: Cindy Dandois (5-2) vs. Megan Anderson (4-1)

Strawweight: Jamie Moyle (3-0) vs. Sharon Jacobson (3-1)

Atomweight: Jinh Yu Frey (3-1) vs. Liz McCarthy (2-1)

Strawweight: J.J. Aldrich (1-1) vs. Daniela Kortmann (1-0)

Flyweight: Aspen Ladd (1-0) vs. Amanda Bobby Cooper (1-0)

Lightweight: Rachel Wiley (0-0) vs. Felicia Spencer (0-0)

Tickets for Invicta FC 14 are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, all Ticketmaster locations, and the Municipal Auditorium box office.

For more information, visit InvictaFC.com.



