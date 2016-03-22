Luke Harper Possibly Injured
Photo: ProWrestling.com

With only two weeks left until this year's WrestleMania, and so many wrestlers on the shelf already, WWE can't afford to have many more bodies unavailable for their biggest show of the year. That being said, it appears as though Luke Harper suffered an injury on Monday night while competing in a dark match with the rest of the Wyatt Family

Possible Injury

Harper appeared to land awkwardly after taking a bump in the ring which he then crawled out of. After he was checked out by the WWE medical personnel ringside, he was helped to the back by the rest of the family as he was having difficulty walking. Right now, there has been no confirmation from anyone on the condition of Harper who was injured after Raw went off the air following the match after the main event. In the footage he appears to be grabbing at his leg.