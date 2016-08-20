Rio 2016: Usain Bolt gets trifecta once again
Usain Bolt rests on his knees as he marvels at the crowd of roaring fans after his ninth gold medal in three Olympic Games. Photo Credit: James Lang/USA TODAY Images.

One of the biggest storylines coming into the 2016 Summer Olympics was Usain Bolt's injury and how it would affect him through the games. There were very little details surrounding it, and rumors grew wild because people tried grasping for any piece of information with even a remote chance of being true. Bolt put the concerns to rest by first winning gold in the 100m and then in the 200m. The final event for him was the 4X100m relay race, and he needed not only perfection on his part but from his three teammates as well. Peep the race in the video below real quick if you'd like. 