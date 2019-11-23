NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Predictions

NXT TakeOver: WarGames is almost here and that means it is time to make some predictions about what will happen. Let's get started with the pre-show match.

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs Angel Garza

Recently Isaiah Scott has been getting some long overdue time on NXT TV. Hes hasn’t really been given a storyline or many wins, but he is extremely talented anyway. Angel Garza is in the same position also. Like Scott, he has appeared on 205 Live, competed for the cruiserweight title and lost, competed in the Breakout tournament from a few weeks ago, and had random appearances on NXT. It’s not easy to pick a winner between these two especially since this isn’t even some type of number one contenders match but since I’m a big fan of Scott, I’ll choose him as the winner here in what should be a great cruiserweight matchup.

Pete Dunne vs. Killian Dain vs. Damian Priest (Winner Faces NXT Champion Adam Cole at Survivor Series)

Speaking of number one contenders matches, we have this triple threat match. Out of these three, I think that it’s obvious Pete Dunne will be the winner. For the past year Dunne has been a major player in NXT and NXT UK and currently holds the honor of being the longest reigning NXT UK champion. It’s clear that WWE see something in Dunne so I will have to give this match to him. I just don’t see Damian Priest or Killian Dain getting an NXT Championship match, at least not yet

Team Ciampa vs. The Undisputed ERA (WarGames Match)

Up next we have the main attraction of the show the WarGames match. So far, every TakeOver: WarGames has featured the Undisputed Era in a WarGames match with their record currently being 1-1. After this year’s event, I think that number will be 2-1 because they are taking the victory against Team Ciampa. Team Ciampa has Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic, and Tomasso Ciampa but they are missing a partner. There is a rumor that John Morrison will return to WWE this weekend and that he will be the mystery partner. Because I have no clue who else could be the mystery partner, I am just going to believe that is what will happen. I’m also predicting a bunch of tables and chairs being used like in every other WarGames match and someone will be bleeding by the time it is over.

Matt Riddle vs. Finn Bálor

When Finn Balor returned to NXT, I was worried that he would just be the same smiling “happy to be here” guy we’ve watching for the past 3 years. I’m so glad to have been proven wrong. He’s been showing glimpses of his old self from his New Japan days ever since turning heel and that makes me believe he’ll get the win here. Matt Riddle has been involved with major storylines this year and it is quite possible he could get a win, but I don’t see it happening here. Heel Finn Balor is just too sweet to have lose right now.

Team Ripley vs. Team Baszler (First-ever Women’s WarGames Match)

The last match to predict is the first-ever women’s WarGames match. This is going to be the main event of the show because WWE love making historic first-time ever matches the main event especially if it involves women. Shayna Baszler’s title reign, which has gone on for too long, has featured Shayna defeating pretty much every woman in NXT. I think that team Ripley wins this one since it is a non-title match and Shayna won’t be damaged too much by a loss here. After Rhea Ripley’s team wins, I see this leading her to face Shayna again but this time for the NXT Women’s Championship.