Venezuela vs Panama LIVE Result Updates in Caribbean Series

Watch Venezuela vs Panama Live Score Here
The Panamanians' task begins on February 2 against the local team, Leones de Caracas, at 7:30 pm, at La Rinconada stadium.
“We know it will be full, that it will have a lot of energy and that it will be a good game,”, he added.
How do you get to Panama?
Leones reinforcements
David Ramos (Os Bravos de Margarita)
Guillermo Moscoso (Aragua Tigers)
Ricardo Pinto (Sharks of La Guaira)
Wilson Ramos (Aragua Tigers)
Francisco Arcia (Sharks of La Guaira)
Yapson Gomez (Cardinals of Lara)
Anthony Vizcaya (Navegadores do Magalhóes)
Arnaldo Hernández (Sharks of La Guaira)
Danry Vásquez (outside player for Tiburones de La Guaira)
Ángel Reyes ( guilas del Zulia outfielder)
Carlos Rivero (3rd home base for Tigres de Aragua)
Hernán Pérez (Cardenales de Lara utility).
Last 10 games
3 - defeats.
How do you get to Venezuela?
Caribbean Series
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1949 in Havana, Cuba. The home team came out better and were champions. Among the biggest winners is Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic with 10 titles, followed by another from the Dominican Republic, Águilas Cibaeñas, with six trophies in history.
Among the biggest winners by countries, The Dominican Republic has 21 titles, including 2020 and 2021. Followed by Puerto Rico, which has 16. Mexico has nine. Cuba has eight, Venezuela has seven, Panama and Colombia complete the list with two and one title each, respectively.
In the last edition of the tournament, the Dominican Republic won another title, when Santo Domingo won the tournament by 5-2 in the decision. The Caribbean Series is played every year and in 2023 it will be in Venezuela, from the 2nd of February to the 10th of the same month. The representatives of each country are:
representatives of each country are:
Vaqueros de Montería, from Colombia
Cañeros de Los Mochis, from Mexico
Federales de Chiriqui, from Panama
Mayagüez Indians from Puerto Rico
Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic
Leones del Caracas, from Venezuela
Farmers (Las Tunas & Granma), from Cuba
WildCats KJ74, from Curacao
Each representative was champion of his respective country. The tournament brings together the representatives of each nation, who represent their countries. The league is played with simple regulation: each team faced each other once. The four teams with the best record advanced to the semifinals (1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd). The two losers faced each other in the match for 3rd place and the two winners faced each other in the final to decide the champion of the tournament.