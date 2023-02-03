Venezuela vs Panama LIVE Result Updates in Caribbean Series
Photo: Disclosure/Venezuela

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
12:00 PMan hour ago

Watch Venezuela vs Panama Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Venezuela vs Panama match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
11:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Cocles!

"There will be many supporters and it’s good. something that fills me with emotion, because I like the fans to be there, attentive to the game, it fills me with energy", said the Cocles left-hander.
11:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, José Mayorga!

"The expectation is high. give your best and try to stay in the top four and try to get to the top of the list; end", said José; Mayorga.

The Panamanians' task begins on February 2 against the local team, Leones de Caracas, at 7:30 pm, at La Rinconada stadium.

“We know it will be full, that it will have a lot of energy and that it will be a good game,”, he added.

11:45 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Panama?

 Panama &   represented by Federais de Chiriquí, who were champions of their national league.
11:40 AMan hour ago

Leones reinforcements

Erick Leal (Navegadores do Magalhães)

David Ramos (Os Bravos de Margarita)

Guillermo Moscoso (Aragua Tigers)

Ricardo Pinto (Sharks of La Guaira)

Wilson Ramos (Aragua Tigers)

Francisco Arcia  (Sharks of La Guaira)

Yapson Gomez  (Cardinals of Lara)

Anthony Vizcaya  (Navegadores do Magalhóes)

Arnaldo Hernández (Sharks of La Guaira)

Danry Vásquez (outside player for Tiburones de La Guaira)

Ángel Reyes  (  guilas del Zulia outfielder) 

Carlos Rivero (3rd home base for Tigres de Aragua)

Hernán Pérez  (Cardenales de Lara utility).

11:35 AMan hour ago

Last 10 games

7 - victories

3 - defeats.

11:30 AMan hour ago

How do you get to Venezuela?

 Venezuela is one of the best It is represented by Leones del Caracas, who won the last two games and won the national title.
11:25 AM2 hours ago

Caribbean Series

Caribbean Series is a baseball competition played in Latin America since 1949, being one of the largest competitions on the American continent, bringing together all sports modalities. The tournament is also called the Caribbean World Series and played in different countries, after the closures of the main leagues on the continent, such as the MLB, in the United States.

The first edition of the tournament was played in 1949 in Havana, Cuba. The home team came out better and were champions. Among the biggest winners is Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic with 10 titles, followed by another from the Dominican Republic, Águilas Cibaeñas, with six trophies in history.

Among the biggest winners by countries, The Dominican Republic has 21 titles, including 2020 and 2021. Followed by Puerto Rico, which has 16. Mexico has nine. Cuba has eight, Venezuela has seven, Panama and Colombia complete the list with two and one title each, respectively.
In the last edition of the tournament, the Dominican Republic won another title, when Santo Domingo won the tournament by 5-2 in the decision. The Caribbean Series is played every year and in 2023 it will be in Venezuela, from the 2nd of February to the 10th of the same month. The

representatives of each country are:

Vaqueros de Montería, from Colombia

Cañeros de Los Mochis, from Mexico

Federales de Chiriqui, from Panama

Mayagüez Indians from Puerto Rico

Tigres del Licey, from the Dominican Republic

Leones del Caracas, from Venezuela

Farmers (Las Tunas & Granma), from Cuba

WildCats KJ74, from Curacao

Each representative was champion of his respective country. The tournament brings together the representatives of each nation, who represent their countries. The league is played with simple regulation: each team faced each other once. The four teams with the best record advanced to the semifinals (1st v 4th and 2nd v 3rd). The two losers faced each other in the match for 3rd place and the two winners faced each other in the final to decide the champion of the tournament.

Photo: Disclosure/MLB
Photo: Disclosure/MLB
11:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Rinconada Stadium

The Venezuela vs Panama game will be played at Rinconada Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
11:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Caribbean Series: Venezuela vs Panama live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo