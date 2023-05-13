Kim Clavel back in the winners circle after beating Reyes

After suffering the first loss of her career in January and a major setback Kim Clavel set out looking for redemption. She spent a month in Costa Rica and Panama to clear her head and even got to meet Roberto Duran during her travels.

She was then offered a lifeline, an opportunity to get back in the ring which she said she had been thinking about even during her trip and something she dearly missed.

On Saturday night at Bell Place in Laval, Quebec in front of over 2000 fans in attendance, she managed to beat another Mexican opponent Naomi Reyes by a unanimous decision in an 8-round bout with a final tally of 96-94, 98-92, and 98-92 all in favor of the Montreal native.

Through the 8 rounds, she looked calm and cool under pressure even if Reyes had some decent punches, and some of them even caught her off guard she had mentioned in her post-game press conference.

She now owns the WBO and WBC belt and will either face Evelyn Bermudez or a potential rematch with Yesica Nery Plata who is actually looking to fight Seniesa Estrada.

" She is probably the fighter who has hit me the hardest", said Clavel in her opening remarks. " To come back from a loss is not easy and it takes courage and hard work and to remain positive and we knew it wasn't going to be an easy fight".

Another factor was the size of the ring and in her loss to Plata the ring was a lot smaller and Clavel is a boxer that likes to move and when speaking to her coach Danielle Bouchard about it she said she felt confined.

Saturday night the ring was a lot bigger and we saw Clavel move around a lot to gain an advantage on her opponent and it helped her a lot on the road to victory.

" She has long hands so sometimes I was forced to come in but I always kept my hands up and did my best to protect myself and she had a good jab and that surprised me but In the end, I got the better punches"

" We found a way to win and that was the most important thing tonight".

Her coach was also proud of her performance and knew it wasn't going to be an easy fight.

" I am happy and proud of her", said Bouchard. " We knew it was going to be a tough fight and when you come back from a defeat it's a big challenge mentally and physically and we knew that girl could fight and punch".

" Kim likes to challenge herself and the fight was challenging and it speaks a lot".

There is a good chance if she faces Plata in October that the fight will be in Mexico and Plata and her coach had mentioned after the win they would be open to a rematch this time in Mexico.