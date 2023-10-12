Femke Hermans overcomes Mary Spencer to retain title

Femke Hermans was able to remain a champion and pick up a second belt at the Montreal Casino fending off the Canadian Mary Spencer in a rematch.

She won a majority decision 95-95, 96-94, and 97-93 to keep her belt from the IBO and win the vacant IBF World title.

" I knew physically it was going to be a different fight", Hermans told me in a post-fight interview. " She had good skills and good movement and she improved a lot."

For almost five rounds of the 10-round bout, it looked like the Canadian was going to get her revenge but by the fifth round, the Belgian had started to push back.

" I felt by the fourth round I was putting the pace higher she was getting in trouble and I was hitting her hard and I felt the tide was changing and when you get hurt you fall back in your old habits."

By the end of the fight, Spencer looked gasped and completely out of it but a major improvement from the first fight where she admitted to me on Monday that she got badly beaten.

" I played my game and I can be fluent and I felt it was great but I felt her mobility and her condition and she was really working me in the early rounds and everything went well."

Bazinyan knocks out Ellis to remain undefeated

VINCENT ETHIER, EYE OF THE TIGER

Another amazing fight on Wednesday night was the co-main event between the undefeated NABA and NABF champ Erik Bazinyan and the American Ronald Ellis who took a fight for the first time in two years.

" It was a tough fight", Bazinyan told me in an interview after the fight recognizing another great opponent.

" Before the knockout, it was getting tough and he's a very strong guy and he started coming forward and I thought it was going to be a tough fight but I am super happy and I knew what I could do."

In another 10-round championship bout with two belts on the line, Ellis came out swinging and threw everything at Bazinyan and it looked like the champ was in danger of suffering his first loss and losing his belts.

" I felt in moments he is a tough opponent but I know what I am capable of and he tried to be technical and I know what I have to do and that's my strength to be a technical boxer."

1:44 into the sixth round again with Ellis coming at him Bazinyan pulled a right hook that caught him dead on knocking him to the ground and ending the fight with a technical knockout.

" I knew my moment was coming and my coach told me to stay technical and it's going to happen."

Leila Beaudoin dominates Estrella Valverde

VINCENT ETHIER, EYE OF THE TIGER

Another female Canadian on the card was Leila Beaudoin who despite dealing with a cold dominated her fight from start to finish winning a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring the fight 90-72.

" It feels awesome to go to eight rounds", Beaudoin said after the fight. " I finished strong with a lot of energy at the end so I am really grateful and happy with my performance."

This fight looked routine for Beaudoin as she had the height advantage and looked fitter than her opponent who barely threw a punch but wouldn't go down and kept going for all eight rounds of the fight.

" I wanted to finish harder which I did and she didn't go down but I tried my hardest at the end and I gave it my all and it was a win for me."

I asked Beaudoin if she felt the difference in height gave her an advantage over her opponent.

" I am good with distance and I am a perfectionist and I am really technical at the right place and I want to hit where it hurts and I tried to be precise with my punches."