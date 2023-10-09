Mary Spencer looking for redemption in rematch with Femke Hermans

Mary Spencer will finally get her chance to extract some revenge on the IBO and IBF champ from Belgium Femke Hermans on Wednesday night at the Montreal Casino in another Eye of the Tiger event.

Hermans beat Spencer a year ago and has held on to her belts ever since.

" I am super excited for this fight", Spencer told the media at a press conference on Monday afternoon at the W Hotel in Montreal. " It's been almost a year since our fight and I can't wait to be in that ring and show what I am made of."

This fight will be a unification bout as Spencer will look to take both belts with a win and dethrone a champ who is coming in hot and ready for the challenge.

" I am super happy and proud", Hermans said to the media in attendance. " I am thrilled to be back and right now is an important part of my career."

VAVEL USA had a chance to catch up with both Spencer and Hermans to get their opinions on the big fight.

" I think anytime you have a rematch you can't expect it to go the same way", she told me. " I am not concerned with the adjustments she will make but more with the changes I made."

One of those changes was recently signing up with a new coach Sam Decarie who has put Spencer through hell to make sure she is well prepared and ready to face Hermans who will do the exact same thing.

" We have been studying a lot", Decarie told me. " We have been watching videos of Femke so there is a lot we have been working on and Mary has done everything right so all we can expect is a great result."

On the other side, we got to hear from a confident Hermans who is on the road defending her titles in front of a hostile environment.

" I trained as I trained before", she told me. " For me, I feel there is less pressure because she is the one coming after my titles and she has to do it at home but I am prepared for it."

Erik Bazinyan faces Ronald Ellis in the Co-Main event

VINCENT ETHIER, EYE OF THE TIGER

In the co-main event of the evening, Erik Bazinyan will look to defend his NABF and NABA Super Middle Weight belts against the American Ronald Ellis.

Ellis has been out of the ring since losing to Christian Mbilli back on December 11th, 2021 but has recently spent time training with Canelo to get back in the ring and take his chances.

" I am going to bring what I can and I am a fighter at heart", Ellis told the media. " I need to show you guys what I am capable of doing and take those belts home on Wednesday night."

I caught up with Ellis and asked him what he expects facing a fighter in Bazinyan who has never tasted defeat and what to expect from the fight.

" He comes straightforward and I need to move side to side because he comes at you like a bull and I got a good gameplan and it will work."

I also had a chance to catch up with Bazinyan and asked him about the pressure of defending his belts.

" I am expecting a good fight", Bazinyan answered. " I am ready and focused on my fight and I hope he will give me a good experience and make a good statement."

Lastly, I caught up with Marc Ramsay who is Bazinyan's coach to talk strategy and to find out exactly what the plan is for him to defend his belt and stay undefeated.

" It is a very good test for Erik", he told me. " There's a reason I picked him and he is a very sophisticated boxer and he is fast and has some decent power, smart, and very durable and you need to work to beat him."

The rest of the card

Wednesday night will feature eight fights in total featuring some great boxers. The Montreal faithful will be treated to Wilkens Mathieu facing Cesar Lopez Romo looking to stay perfect in his young career.

Jhon Orobio the Columbian native who recently signed with Eye of The Tiger has excited and dazzled and will face Jesus Solis Reyes also looking to remain unbeaten in his pro career.

Leila Beaudoin is back in the ring fighting in the Super Featherweight division against Estrella Valverde while Christopher Guerrero will face Jose Lopez.