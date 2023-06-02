Erik Bazinyan remains undefeated after beating Macias to retain belts

On Thursday night at the Montreal Casino Erik Bazinyan kept his perfect record intact as he managed to beat the undefeated Mexican Jose De Jesus Macias with a unanimous decision with all three judges scoring in his favor 97-93, 98-92, and 98-92.

It wasn't an easy fight for the Montreal native despite having an amazing start to the fight and coming out strong dominating most of the rounds but there were a couple where he had a bit of a scare.

Despite coming slow out of the gates the Mexican proved what makes him so tough and why he was able to beat three Quebec natives going for broke throwing some serious punches that looked dangerous.

In the end, it wasn't enough as Bazinyan was able to hold him off and secure the win. One judge gave Macias two rounds while the other gave him three as he went for the knockout but was unsuccessful.

I asked Bazinyan coach Mark Ramsay if he felt scared or worried about his fighter being under threat but he confirmed that he wasn't and that he is used to that.

" He fights the way that he fights," said Ramsay. " It's always the same kind of fight that keeps repeating against guys that are strong physically not only with punches and can put pressure on you but it was something we expected".

Steve Clagget wins the NABF Super Lightweight belt

In the co-main event Steve Clagget from Calgary, Alberta, Canada faced Alberto Machado from Puerto Rico and knocked him out in the third round to win the belt.

Clagget had a very good start to the fight and took over in the second round throwing a lot of solid punches on target with a powerful uppercut and even knocking Machado to the ground.

It looked like Machado was not going to make it out of round two but managed to survive but in the third round after Clagget managed to get a solid punch to his ribs he fell down again and the fight was stopped.

Clagget after the fight spoke about the win and mentioned not being undefeated isn't the end of the world.

" I think this one was a big one", said Clagget. " I am very happy with the win and I think it was a statement". I asked Clagget about dominating the fight from start to finish.

" I will always prepare to go all the rounds and I knew if I pushed him I was going to get him out of there and I was on him right away and I was landing clean shots and it was just a matter of time and I had too much for him tonight".

The next Eye of the Tiger event will be on August 19th in Quebec City which will feature Artur Beterbiev when he faces Callum Smith at the Videotron Centre.