What Does Bojan Bogdanovic's Addition Mean To Brooklyn Nets?

The Brooklyn Nets held their Media Day this afternoon at the Barclays Center, signaling that the NBA season is right around the corner! The Nets had an offseason that was more of a polar opposite to last offseason spending frenzy.

One of the bright spots this offseason was the signing of Croatian swingman, Bojan Bogdanovic. The Nets acquired the rights to Bogdanovic back in 2011 from the Minnesota Timberwolves, who previously acquired his rights from the Miami Heat. After playing overseas, the Nets were able to sway Bogdanovic to come to the NBA on a three-year, 10-million dollar contract.

Bogdanovic has certainly had the opportunity to develop overseas, and is now coming to a revamped Brooklyn Nets team. The team has headed in the direction of a 'younger' core of players, while reducing their costs of spending. If last year proved anything, that spending the most money doesn't always translate into championships.

New head coach, Lionel Hollins made some very interesting points this afternoon at the team's media day interview. He noted that Joe Johnson will indeed play SF. This means that 4/5 starting positions have been filled (Deron Williams-?-Joe Johnson-Kevin Garnett-Brooke Lopez). The only position left to be filled is SG, and Bogdanovic has just as good of a shot at filling that role in as the next guy.

Hollins praised Bogdanovic as a player this afternoon:

"I like Bojan. He's a basketball player. Not just a shooter. He's a guard!" — NetsDaily.com (@NetsDaily) September 26, 2014

Coach Hollins certainly sees more in Bogdanovic than what most fans have drawn a perception of the Croatian swingman. That being said, the question arises: What can Bogdanovic bring to this team?

Best way to put it: He can do it all!

Bogdanovic is just what the Nets need at the SG position, with Joe Johnson at the 3. Bogdanovic is young and quick, and has the height to become a versatile player which coach Hollins definitely loves. Whether he comes off the bench or is a starter, Bogdanovic will be a great fit on this team that has had their expectation level drop a lot after this offseason.

Bogdanovic's presence on the court allows the pace to increase as he gives the backcourt some much needed speed. We already know he can shoot the ball, which will bode well with Deron Williams as it gives him another weapon to dish the ball to when wide open from either mid-range or behind the arc.

While Bogdanovic certainly is not much of a rebounder whatsoever, he is an above-average perimeter defender which is what a defensive-minded coach like Lionel Hollins can work with him on as the season progresses.

Bogdanovic is certainly going to be an interesting project for the Nets for years to come. Will he be able to translate his success overseas here in the NBA? He certainly has all the tools necessary to not only be a starter, but to be a pivotal piece on this team as it strives for that long-coveted NBA Championship.