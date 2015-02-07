Boston Celtics GivesUp Big Lead But Finish On Top Against The Philadelphia 76ers

The Celtics had an almost perfect first quarter with 11-for-18 shooting from the field (61.1 percent) and 6-for-6 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Sixers only shot 6-for-20 (30 percent). With those percentages, it is no surprise that the Celtics also had the rebounding advantage, 15-9. The quarter ended 29-15, a season-high lead for Boston after one quarter.

The onslaught continued in the second quarter, and Philadelphia used two timeouts within four and a half minutes, while Boston jumped to a 45-19 lead. The only problem for the Celtics was a little too many turnovers (seven at that point) and the risk of losing focus against a team that struggled with most aspects of the game.

Perhaps it was the latter, that happened or it was the more the law of averages that came into play, but the Sixers were able to stop the bleeding. They started playing more aggressive defense, mixing it up with some possessions of full court pressure. At the same time, Luc Mbah a Moute heated up with a couple of three pointers that helped Philadelphia lessen the gap to 42-60 at halftime.

Perhaps the biggest problem for the Sixers was that they were without a starting point guard. With Tony Wroten out for the season and Michael Carter-Williams out for the night, they were left with undrafted Tim Frazier, who is on a ten-day contract, as their only point guard on the roster. Coach Brett Brown chose to share the ball handling between two shooting guards, K.J. McDaniels and JaKarr Sampson instead. But Frazier eventually got his chance, and while he had his problems, the playmaking definitely improved. He had three of the Sixers' only eight assists in the first half. The Celtics had 17.

After the break, it seemed like some of the New England winter had slipped inside the TD Garden, since both teams went cold for the first couple of minutes, until Brandon Bass made the first basket. After that, the Sixers woke up, while the Celtics kept chucking up shots from the outside. It didn't take long before Philadelphia made it an 11-point game, and with the last couple of baskets in the quarter, suddenly they were only behind by six, the smallest margin since the second minute of the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Sixers pushed on to make it a one possession game until Marcus Thornton with a couple of three pointers was able to create some separation again, and in a couple of minutes, Boston blew Philadelphia away. In the final minutes the Celtics were able to keep the lead in double digits and won, 107-96.

In the end, the shooting percentages were nearly even, with the Celtics at 45.3 percent and the Sixers at 44.3 percent, with the Sixers better behind the arc with 44 percent against the Celtics' 37 percent.

Jared Sullinger had a huge game for the Celtics with a game-high 22 points, a career-high seven assists, eight rebounds, two steals, and one block. Also, Tyler Zeller, with 16 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal, contributed in a big way. Four other Celtics were in double digits - Avery Bradley, Marcus Thornton, Brandon Bass, and Jae Crowder.

For the Sixers, Tim Frazier had a very good debut off the bench with a game high 11 assists, five points, five rebounds, and two steals. Luc Mbah a Moute led the scoring with 18 points, with four others in double digits - Robert Covington, K.J. McDaniels, Henry Sims, and Hollis Thompson.

Next up for the Celtics is an away game in Milwaukee tomorrow night, while the Sixers have a couple of days off before they face the Denver Nuggets at home on Tuesday.