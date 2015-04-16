NBA Playoffs Preview: Chicago Bulls - Milwaukee Bucks
Jan 10, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward GiannisAntetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Chicago Bulls forward TonySnell (20) during the first quarter at the United Center.

Of the eight first-round matchups, this one is the most exciting. If nothing else, it is the most unpredictable--not to mention the fact that their stadiums are only about 90 miles apart. The Bulls won the season series 3-1, with Milwaukee's lone win coming on April 1st. The Bulls are definitely the favorites but, with their new coach Jason Kidd, the Bucks have made a definitive leap from owning the league's worst record last season.

The biggest factor has to be Derrick Rose's health. When healthy, Derrick Rose has been very impressive, averaging 17.7 points per game. Unfortunately, a healthy Derrick Rose is like seeing a shooting star, it is awesome to watch while it's there but if you blink it's gone and you never quite know when you'll see one again. 

Rose has been decently healthy this season, and he looks like he's in good enough shape to make an impact in this series. This season, while missing time because of a meniscus tear, Rose appeared in 51 games which was the highest he's played in since he played 81 games in the 2010-11 season, his MVP season. In fact, the former number one pick only played a total of 49 games in the three seasons prior to this current one. That puts Rose at 212 missed games since his first ACL tear. Since Rose's latest return, he has averaged 11.6 points per game in limited action. His three-point shooting has been atrocious all season, and he hasn't been gun-shy from behind the arc either. 

Rose is shooting 28 percent on 271 attempts this season. At 51 games, that puts his average number of triples attempted per game at about five and he makes about 1.5 of those. Against a long, lanky team like Milwaukee, his shooting is going to be important, especially if he finds himself guarded by 6'6" point guard Michael Carter-Williams. If nothing else, Rose will be good for a few oo's and ah's and Vines saying, "Rose is back." However, if Rose can crawl out from the shell of his MVP self and make the big impact Chicago hopefuls expect, the Bulls could win this series with relative ease.

Believe it or not, there are 13 other players on the Chicago Bulls roster not named Derrick Rose, and they're pretty darn good. In a recent podcast, ESPN's Amin Elhassan spoke about how Chicago's other stars have found an identity and the ability to be good without Rose and anything he can give them is just icing on the cake. This season, Jimmy Butler exploded onto the scene and emerged as the newest star, who also plays 40-plus minutes a game because Tom Thibodeau is into that sort of thing. Butler also averaged 20 points and made his first All-Star team alongside teammate and five-time All-Star Pau Gasol. 

Speaking of the Spaniard, Gasol played in 78 games this season. For a big man with generally poor health, that's unheard of. Joakim Noah's numbers dipped a bit from last year, partially because he didn't have Carlos Boozer's deficiencies to cover up and partially because they just didn't need him to dominate with Butler's emergence. Rounding out the probable starting five, assuming Rose gets the nod, is Mike Dunleavy who has been a really consistent floor spacer and has the potential to be a huge x-factor if his shot is falling. Dunleavy made a very respectable 40.7 percent of his three-point tries.

Now, this is where things get fun. Chicago's bench doesn't make a lot of sense, but it sure is fun to watch. There are shooters on top of shooters. There's Aaron Brooks filling the usual small point guard who puts up insane scoring numbers when Rose isn't there, and Taj Gibson is still awesome. Rookie sensation Nikola Mirotic has to be the most fun, though. After being drafted in 2011--with the help of a draft day trade involving Johnny Flynn, Brad Miller, and some picks--and stashed in Spain on Real Madrid for a few years, Nikola Mirotic finally took his talents to the Windy City. And boy, did that ever make a difference. Mirotic appeared in all 82 games and gave the Bulls' bench another dimension that very few NBA benches could match. With crafty shot making and the ability to stretch the floor alongside Tony Snell, expect him to be the advantage that Chicago needs to prevent an upset.