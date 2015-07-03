Rajon Rondo: From Max To…

Right now it looks like Rondo only has few agency suitors, among them probably the two most unlikely just last summer, the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers.

Rondo has previously prevented a trade to Sacramento by refusing an extension. And he took the Celtics-Lakers rivalry seriously enough to participate in this commercial:

Sacramento seems to be his most serious suitor, even though they have offered contracts to and been denied by Wesley Matthews and Monta Ellis, before closing in on him. But then again, the Kings were not in a hurry, with Rondo sitting on the shelf, ready to be picked up.

Rondo is supposed to meet Vlade Divac and others from the Kings staff today, but he hasn't been offered a contract yet. Among their selling points is Rondo's good friend and possible new teammate Rudy Gay.

Lakers wanted to "touch base"

Late last night, Rondo got a phone call from the Lakers, who wanted to "touch base", which doesn't sound like they had an actual offer for him, but it gives him a bit of leverage, while talking to Sacramento.

For Rondo, the choice could be between two of the losers in this year's free agency. Sacramento has already given up a lot just to clear roster and cap space for premier free agents, but hasn't landed anyone so far. Meanwhile, the Lakers seem to have struck out with LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre Jordan, though nothing is definitive.

In Sacramento, Rondo's role would be clear, though he would be in a potential explosive environment, with a new coach in George Karl and a reportedly disgruntled superstar in DeMarcus Cousins.

Unclear role in Los Angeles

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, he would find a kindred spirit in Kobe Bryant but his role would be unclear. The Lakers were very happy with Jordan Clarkson's performance at point guard last season, and Rondo would have serious competition for the starting spot.

To add to that, the Lakers drafted D'Angelo Russell, who can play both guard positions, but has superstar potential as a point guard. Does that mean that Rondo would end up in a mentoring role for the youngsters? Could well be.

But considering that Rondo is still in his prime and actually looked pretty good last season while he was in Boston, that would seem like a strange move, which has the potential to lower his value rather than raise it.

Rondo's destination is so far unknown, but he is only seeking a one-year deal and will take less than the max, according to rumors. How much less, remains to be seen.