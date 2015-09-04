Kendall Marshall Agrees To Multi-Year Deal With Philadelphia 76ers

Free agent point guard Kendall Marshall has agreed to sign a multi-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yahoo Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting. The deal is expected to be fully guaranteed for at least the 2015-2016 season.

Marshall, 24, has been rehabbing throughout the summer after suffering an ACL tear in February last season as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The three-year man out of North Carolina was earning some time as the backup to Brandon Knight at point guard prior to his season-ending injury.

In nearly 15 minutes per night, Marshall averaged 4.2 points and 3.1 assists in 28 games and three starts.

Marshall had his best year with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2013-2014 NBA season when he averaged 8.0 points and 8.8 assists per contest, earning 45 starts out of 54 games played. He developed into a solid pass-first point guard under Mike D’Antoni that year, which ultimately gifted him a significant role in Milwaukee.

Since he is still recovering from an ACL tear, Marshall may not be ready to play in the season opener for the Sixers. However, he is expected to return during the first half of the upcoming season.

Once healthy, Marshall figures to play the same role he did in Milwaukee, as he will more than likely play backup to Tony Wroten, who is also recovering from a torn ACL.

Marshall will satisfy the depth at the point guard position for the Sixers, who were unable to select a point guard during the draft and have been looking to enhance their backcourt depth since. Adding Marshall will give them much-needed play making off the bench, a guard who will not take many shots but rather find open teammates.

Marshall, the former 13th overall pick by the Phoenix Suns in the 2012 NBA draft, should fit in admirably with the young core in Philly and could become a major component for the team if he can remain healthy.