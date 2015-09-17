Jordan Crawford Lands Training Camp Deal With Chicago Bulls

Free agent guard Jordan Crawford has inked a non-guaranteed, training camp deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to reports by Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Crawford, 26, has been looking to make a return to the NBA since his departure from the league after the 2013-2014 season to play in China for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers.

After he went unsigned last summer, Crawford joined the D-League, playing for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. He played 14 games for the Mad Ants (eight during the season; six during the playoffs), averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per outing.

Prior to his disappearance to China, Crawford last played for the Golden State Warriors when he was in the NBA. In 42 games, the former first-round pick put up 8.4 points and 1.5 rebounds in 15.7 minutes per contest off the bench.

Crawford has also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, and Atlanta Hawks, proving his scoring prowess with each of those teams.

With a Bulls team that could use some bench scoring, Crawford could become a vital role player if he is indeed able to secure a roster spot. However, being jobless last year and possessing a non-guaranteed deal this upcoming season, the four-year veteran may have to work extremely hard to earn a spot on the team.

Crawford had his best years as a pro when playing for the Wizards, as he averaged 14.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 2.9 rebounds in three seasons. Since being traded from Washington, his minutes and production began to diminish, leading to his one-year absence from the league.

This summer, Crawford also partook in the Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League team, and he averaged 10.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game on 36.1 percent shooting from the field.