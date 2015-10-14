Orlando Magic Take Second Preseason Win Over Miami Heat In Overtime, 95-92

The second matchup of the preseason was one with plenty of good, plenty of bad and certainly plenty of ugly. The Orlando Magic and Miami Heat combined for 13-of-46 from the field in the first quarter. The Heat also sat nine of their rotation players, including Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Hassan Whiteside, Luol Deng, Goran Dragic, Mario Chalmers, Josh McRoberts, Udonis Haslem and Amar’e Stoudamire.

However, because it’s preseason, Miami still had eleven available players. Orlando was also missing some key pieces as Elfrid Payton, Tobias Harris, Andrew Nicholson and Greg Stiemsma were all sidelined. To put this into perspective, the Miami Heat’s starters were Tyler Johnson, 2015 draft picks Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson, and a frontcourt featuring James Ennis and Keith Benson. Welcome to the preseason!

Josh Richardson led the Heat in scoring with 18 points on 16 attempts. Chris Andersen, Keith Benson and Justise Winslow each finished with 12 points, while James Ennis and Gerald Green round out the double-figures club with 10 points apiece. Winslow and Benson each also posted double digits in rebounds with 10 and 11, respectively. Greg Whittington led the Heat with 13 boards. Tre Kelley III was the leading set-up man with seven assists.

For the Magic, Shabazz Napier led the team in scoring against the team that drafted him. Napier finished with 15 points on 3 for 5 shooting from deep. Evan Fournier, who was averaging around 14 points per game prior to this game, missed all four of his shot attempts and finished with zero points. Channing Frye and Nikola Vucevic each finished with 12 points and Aaron Gordon scored 10 points in his preseason debut. Four of those points looked like this and this. DeWayne Dedmon led the team in rebounds with 13 but no player on the Magic finished with a double-double.

The Mario Hezonja versus Justise Winslow battle lasted a few minutes and Magic fans should have enjoyed every second of it. Winslow was high on their radar during draft time before slipping to the in-state rival. Hezonja showed off some flashy passing while also displaying his supreme confidence. The Croatian took 11 shots and finished with nine points. For Winslow, the former Duke Blue Devil played like the defensive ace everyone expected him to be as he was a nightmare for Victor Oladipo, who Winslow swatted once. Both wings should make their respective teams very happy.

The game stayed close through four quarters and eventually went into overtime where a quintet of Napier, Nnanna Egwu, Melvin Ejim, Jordan Sibert and Keith Appling led the Magic to victory.

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic will meet again during the regular season in Orlando on December 26, 2015.