Battle Of The Boroughs: Brooklyn Nets - New York Knicks Preview
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

The "Battle of the Boroughs" always seems to attract fans all over the state of New York. Sometimes, families and friends set their unity aside and represent their team to the fullest as they gather around to see which squad will come out with the win. This year, two siblings will go at each other on the court, as Brooklyn Nets starting center Brook Lopez will matchup against his twin brother Robin Lopez, who is the starting center of the New York Knicks.

Brooklyn will look to win their third straight game against the Knicks after picking up their fourth straight home victory game against the Phoenix Suns, 94-91, on Tuesday night. Shane Larkin, the former Knick, had an efficient game last contest off the bench as he logged in 30 minutes and recorded 11 points to go along with eight assists. Wayne Ellington was another key reserve to help lead the bench as he recorded 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Meanwhile, New York also picked up a victory in their last contest against the Philadelphia 76ers, 99-87, after having dropped four straight games prior to Wednesday night. Rookie sensation Kristaps Porzingis led his team with a double-double of 17 points and 10 boards.      

Siblings Brook Lopez And Robin Lopez Square Off

Brook Lopez is currently leading his team in scoring with 20 points per game. His rebound numbers have slightly gone up compared to last season with a ratio of 8:7. Robin Lopez, who’s been known to be more of a defensive player rather than an offensive player, holds an average of seven points a contest. Brook has played his entire career with Brooklyn, while Robin has suited up for the Phoenix Suns, New Orleans Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers. The twins decided to prepare for their matchup with a light saber battle.