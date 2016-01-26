Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Andre Roberson Sprains Knee, To Miss Multiple Weeks

The Oklahoma City Thunder, winners of nine of their last 11 contest, will be without defensive stalwart Andre Roberson for the foreseeable future as the starting shooting guard will be dealing with a sprained right knee. 

Roberson, who has started all but one of the Thunder's games in 2015-16, suffered the sprain after colliding with superstar point guard Russell Westbrook on a layup attempt in the second quarter of his team's unexpected 99-90 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday night. 

It was initially rumored that Roberson could potentially need surgery to repair the right knee, however, the 24-year old underwent an MRI on Monday that confirmed that the injury sustained with nothing more than a sprain. 

In 45 appearances with Oklahoma City, Roberson has posted 4.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 blocks in 21.7 minutes per game while shooting a solid 50% from the field. 