Sacramento Kings Center DeMarcus Cousins Suffers Sprained Left Ankle; Listed As Day-to-Day
AP Photo/Brandon Dill

Seeking their first postseason berth since the 2005-06 season, the last thing the Sacramento Kings need is a substantial injury to their superstar, center DeMarcus Cousins

The Western Conference All-Star reserve received a frightening experience in the fourth quarter of the Kings' 121-117 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently hold the fifth seed in the conference, having to be carried off of the court after suffering a sprained left ankle injury, sending the hearts of Sac-town's faithful into spasms. 

With 2:02 remaining in the contest and Sacramento trailing by eight, Memphis center Marc Gasol landed directly on the left ankle of Cousins while diving for a loose ball, crushing the foot of the Kentucky product flat onto the FedEXForum floor. 

AP Photo/Steve Yeater
AP Photo/Steve Yeater

The injury appeared to be rather serious at the time, as Cousins limped off the floor while being supported by a teammate and a member of the Kings staff. However, X-rays performed on Sunday afternoon came back negative, and the two-time All-Star is listed as day-to-day. 

The 25-year old has emerged as one of the NBA's most formidable low-post scorers this season, wielding his massive 6'11", 270-pound frame to nearly incomprehensible averages of 27.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game. 

His PER stands at an impressive 23.71 as Cousins has appeared to mesh well with the Kings primary offseason acquisition, dynamic point guard Rajon Rondo

Over Sacramento's recent stretch of games (his 17-point, 14-rebound, 3-for-17 shooting game against the Grizzlies notwithstanding), the Mobile, Al. native has dominated.