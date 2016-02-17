The Big Three Of The Boston Celtics' Bench

The second unit has been an important part of coach Brad Stevens game plan ever since he came to the Boston Celtics. That is one of the things that sets him apart from many coaches, for whom the game plan is mostly based on the starters and playing the bench is a necessary evil. A few other coaches pay the same attention to their second units, with San Antonio's Gregg Popovich as the most prominent among them.

The balance betwen the first and the second unit is probably the reason why we've seen Brad Stevens tinkering with his lineups long into the regular season. He seems not to be satisfied until both his starters and his bench are in harmony.

Unique Skill Sets Set Them Apart

Right now the three main cogs in the machine that is the second unit are Marcus Smart, Evan Turner and Kelly Olynyk. Jonas Jerebko is important too, for stretching the floor, but he can be replaced by Avery Bradley or Jae Crowder depending on matchups. Lately, Tyler Zeller has had a renaissance with the second unit, where he is valuable on defense and as a screen setter both in the pick-and-roll and off the ball.

But, as mentioned above, it is Smart, Turner and Olynyk who are the three most important players in the second unit. While Jerebko and Zeller are complementary players, the other three possess individual skill sets that are unique when you add size and other physical attributes. This can creat huge matchup problems for opponents, especially against weaker second units.

The trio haven't played as many minutes together as Turner, Olynyk and Jerebko, but that's primarily because Marcus Smart has been injured and missed 21 games so far this season. Even at 338 minutes so far, according to Basketball-Reference.com, it's the 15th most used 3-man unit with the Celtics and has produced a +7.4 net rating per 100 possessions.

Marcus Smart Uses His Superior Physique

If you look at the NBA map, you'll find many smaller guards in the second units, which gives Smart the opportunity to bully them on both ends of the floor. It is obviously most effective when the Celtics play defense because the Celtics can use him against many different players depending on their game strategy.