Cleveland Cavaliers Get Their Fifth Straight Win Against Oklahoma City Thunder, 115-92

The Cleveland Cavaliers improved to 40-14 on the season with a dominant 115-92 road win against the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday afternoon. This win marks the Cavalier’s fifth straight win, as Oklahoma City has lost two in a row following the All-Star break.

The Thunder took a slight 28-27 lead at the end of the first quarter, however the Cavaliers responded emphatically and maintained a lead for the rest of the game. Cleveland scored 35 points in the second quarter to take a nine point lead at the half. The Cavaliers followed up their commanding second quarter with a similar third quarter, dropping another 33 points on the Thunder. The Cavaliers maintained their lead throughout the rest of the game, not being outscored by Oklahoma City after the first quarter.

This win was crucial for the Cavaliers, as it now puts them four games ahead of the second seeded Toronto Raptors, who were closing in on Cleveland as the All-Star break approached. The Thunder, who fell to 40-16 after this unfortunate home loss, have fallen even farther behind the one and two seeded Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. The loss also puts the Thunder only 3.5 games ahead of the fourth seeded Los Angeles Clippers, who are continuing to close in on the three seed, according to NBA.com.

Key Players

Oklahoma City was led by their two All-Stars, Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook. Durant led the team with 26 points while shooting 48 percent from the field. Westbrook added an additional 20 points on 47 percent shooting. Westbrook also dished 11 assists and grabbed nine rebounds, nearly getting his ninth triple double this season.

Many Thunder players struggled to get their shots going throughout the game, missing many key opportunities to help build a come back. Dion Waiters, who has been struggling greatly as of late, shot one for eight from the field, only scoring four points on the night. Thunder newcomer Randy Foye also struggled to find his range, as he only hit one of his five attempts for two points. Other key scorers who failed to put the ball in the basket include big man Enes Kanter, who shot only two for five, and swingman Anthony Morrow who hit two of eight from the field.

The Cavaliers had six players who scored in double figures to help lead them to victory. Cleveland was led by Kevin Love’s 29 points, on 50 percent shooting, and 11 rebounds. LeBron James, who also shot 50 percent from the field, added an additional 25 points with 11 assists. Other key players include Tristan Thompson who had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and J.R. Smith who was five for eight from the three-point line for 15 points. Veteran Richard Jefferson added another 15 points off the bench.

AP Photo/Alonzo Adams

Kyrie Irving left the game after the first quarter with flu-like symptoms. Other key guards, Iman Shumpert and Mo Williams did not play as well, leaving the Cavaliers shorthanded on the perimeter.

The Cavaliers won both meetings against the Thunder this season.

The Cavaliers return home to face the Detroit Pistons Monday evening, while the Thunder don’t play until Wednesday when they travel to south to take on the Dallas Mavericks.