Golden State Warriors Silence Utah Jazz For Another Home Victory

The Golden State Warriors won another home game on Wednesday night, their 46th straight at Oracle Arena, beating the Utah Jazz 115-94. The Warriors are getting closer to the Bulls record as well - finishing the entire season without a single loss at Oracle Arena.

Curry Quiet Against Jazz

Reigning MVP Stephen Curry dropped 41 points on the Magic on Monday night, and struggled to find his shot against the Jazz on Wednesday. Curry finished the game with just 12 points on 4-12 shooting and just 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Curry added 12 assists and three boards in 31 minutes of play, as the Warriors had a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter.

Klay Thompson was responsible for quite a few of Curry's assists, as the other Splash Brother finished with 23 points on a 9-14 clip, including 5-8 from downtown. Draymond Green added 17 points on 7-13 shooting and chipped in seven boards and five dimes. Green also had three blocks and two steals, doing a little bit of everything, just like he always does.

Harrison Barnes was just 2-8 from the field to finish with four points and six boards. Marreese Speights led all bench scorers for the Warriors with 16 points on a 6-10 clip, while Leandro Barbosa had 13 points on 6-8 shooting.

Golden State was only up by two after the first quarter, but scored 29 in both the second and third quarters, and 34 in the fourth quarter to easily beat the Jazz by nearly two dozen. Steve Kerr's team shot a blistering 57 percent from the field, and had 36 assists to the Jazz 21.

Protect the Ball

Steve Kerr had stressed the importance of turnovers all week, as they had 44 combined giveaways against the Lakers and Magic in their previous pair of games. Perhaps Steve Kerr's bickering paid off on Wednesday night, as the Warriors committed 15 turnovers, the lowest number of the week thus far.

For a team that has been so hot all season, Coach Kerr just wants for them to simplify things and make the game come to them. Kerr also wants the Warriors to pay attention to the little things while they still can, and before the Playoffs come around.

"We're trying to make sure that our habits are good because those carry over," Kerr said. "If you don't box out with 10 games left in the season you're not going to box out in the finals. It might cost you a game, it might cost you a championship. We know that. It's happened before."

Jazz Losing Streak at Oracle Continues

The Jazz have now lost six straight at Oracle Arena, and are now just 1-10 in their last 11 games against the Warriors. The Jazz shot a decent 40 percent from the field, but when the opponent shots 57 percent on the night, it is hard to win.

Gordon Hayward went 5-15 from the field to finish with 16 points and five boards, while Derrick Favors added 11 points on a 5-12 clip. Rudy Gobert had nine points and 15 boards, while Shelvin Mack was just 3-9 from the field for seven points. Rodney Hood sat out just his third game of the season, and his first game since January 3rd, as he dealt with some lower back soreness. The Jazz were playing on the tail end of a back-to-back after taking on the Atlanta Hawks in Utah Tuesday night.

"He aggravated his back last night. I don't think it's a long-term thing," coach Quin Snyder said. "It is ailing him pretty significantly. And it did last night toward the end of the game."

Trey Burke led all Jazz scorers with 18 points on just 4-10 from the field, but was 8-8 from the charity stripe coming off the bench. Trey Lyles chipped in 11 points off the bench as well on 4-7 shooting.

The Jazz loss drops them to 29 and 35 on the year, as they remain three full games back of the Houston Rockets for the eighth seed in the Western Conference with 18 games to play.

Stephen Curry hits Another Half-Court Shot

Stephen Curry has been marvelous from beyond 30 feet this year. Curry has shot 13 of 27, good for 48 percent, from 30 feet and further this season. The sharpshooter from Davidson has also shot 4 of 11 from 40-plus feet, which is good for 36 percent on the year. Curry bolstered those numbers by hitting a 55-footer at the buzzer to end the first half and ran straight into the tunnel while his teammates looked in awe.

Up Next

Up next for the Jazz will be the Washington Wizards in Utah on Friday night, while the Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.