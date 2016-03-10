Golden State Warriors Silence Utah Jazz For Another Home Victory
Photo: (USA Today)

The Golden State Warriors won another home game on Wednesday night, their 46th straight at Oracle Arena, beating the Utah Jazz 115-94. The Warriors are getting closer to the Bulls record as well -  finishing the entire season without a single loss at Oracle Arena. 

Curry Quiet Against Jazz 

Reigning MVP Stephen Curry dropped 41 points on the Magic on Monday night, and struggled to find his shot against the Jazz on Wednesday. Curry finished the game with just 12 points on 4-12 shooting and just 3 for 9 from beyond the arc. Curry added 12 assists and three boards in 31 minutes of play, as the Warriors had a comfortable lead in the fourth quarter. 

Klay Thompson was responsible for quite a few of Curry's assists, as the other Splash Brother finished with 23 points on a 9-14 clip, including 5-8 from downtown. Draymond Green added 17 points on 7-13 shooting and chipped in seven boards and five dimes. Green also had three blocks and two steals, doing a little bit of everything, just like he always does. 