Three Surprises From The New York Knicks In The 2015-16 Season
As the NBA season continues to wind down and near its conclusion, it’s a good time to reflect on some surprising moments for the New York Knicks this season. Here are three unforeseen experiences...

1. Kristaps Porzingis' Rookie Season

Kathy Willens, AP
Kristaps Porzingis, last year’s 4th overall pick in the NBA Draft, has had an overall good season. He’s seen his share of struggles recently by dropping his shooting percentages to 42.4 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc. One main reason his numbers have dropped is due to fatigue. Porzingis played 50 games with Baloncesto Sevilla in the Spanish league last year before entering the NBA. On Thursday night, he played his 64th game of the season. The 20-year old Latvian is still averaging 14 points, seven boards and two blocks per contest. New York head coach Kurt Rambis told the New York Post during a practice session, "You look at how many games rookies played in college and in Europe and the travel in the NBA, it's an adjustment process. It’s developing NBA stamina. It’s difficult on all of the young players."

Porzingis has impressed many since the start of the season. His putback dunk over LaMarcus Aldridge was one his first highlights which occurred on November 2nd, the fourth game of his career.