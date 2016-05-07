Houston Rockets' next head coach
Bye bye Bicky. Photo: Troy Taormina/USA Today.

The Houston Rockets had many issues last year, ranging from players getting cold to horrible team chemistry. When those become problems, it is the head coach's responsibility to get his team out of the funk in any way possible. Especially for the latter, the players need to understand who is the coach of the team and thus who is the true leader. When J.B. Bickerstaff was faced with that situation, he did horribly, choosing instead to complain to the media and play with lineups that made no sense whatsoever. 

All coaches have big problems fix at some time, but what separates the greats from the Bickerstaff's is the fact that they never show how out of whack things may be. They always seem fully under control, never resorting to terrible lineups and doing anything to bring the team back together. Denouncing them to the world won't do any good at bringing them back. 

So now, the Rockets are faced with filling their head coaching spot a second time after firing Kevin McHale eleven games into last season. Rumors said that they liked Bickerstaff, so thank God he decided to quit. Maybe it was this writer's rants about him that convinced him. Probably not. 

Even though the likes of Scott Brooks and Tom Thibodeau have been hired, plenty more options are still around. Here is a look at the top options and the Rockets' likelihood of getting them.

Frank Vogel or Dave Joerger

Larry Bird's decision to fire his head coach was surprising, to say the least. He took his team to the conference finals twice in a row, and just this past year took the number two ranked Toronto Raptors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The only time he didn't make the playoffs in his six seasons as Indiana Pacers head coach was last year, when he was without his star Paul George. Overall, he went 250-181 with the team. Reasons include lack of offensive output and different ideas on how the team should play. Bird also said that his players needed a new voice to lead them. Well, he can be the new voice to lead the Rockets.

The Rockets defense was porous, ranking 21st in the league in terms of defensive efficiency. The Pacers, on the other hand, were ranked third. Vogel's teams have always been great defensively, something that the Rockets have always needed to improve. Vogel can come in and help rectify that problem. 

However, as Bird explained, his problem is on the offensive end. The Pacers were 23rd in offensive efficiency compared to the Rockets' eighth. Vogel also has a tendency to not use small ball lineups. For a team that likes to play fast, this may lead to a huge problem, especially with no true offensive big men on the roster. While these two are big issues, Vogel's specialty in defense is too great to ignore.

The reason him and Joerger were put in the same section is because they are very similar coaches. They both focus on defense, like to play old school and need improvements on offensive output. The only difference is that Vogel has experience working with stars, as he had George on the team. On the other hand, Joerger coached Mike Conley with the Memphis Grizzlies, a player that the team should look at in the offseason to improve their point guard position. Also, the video just below proves that he truly cares for the Grizzlies unless he belongs in Hollywood. That would be important for a team that is in shambles after Bickerstaff's coaching. 