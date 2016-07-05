Dallas Mavericks and guard Seth Curry agree to terms on two-year deal

Monday was a spectacular day for the Curry family. 

After two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry awoke to the news that he would be joined by the last person not named Curry to win an MVP award, Kevin Durant, on the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, little brother Seth received some exciting prospects as well. 

Stephen's little brother joins Mavericks

The journeyman point guard agreed to a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks worth $6 million, joining his fifth team in just his fourth season in the league. Curry emerged as a consistent offensive threat in the latter part of 2015-16 with the Sacramento Kings, shooting a stellar 45% from beyond the three-point range while putting on his best impersonation of his older brother. 