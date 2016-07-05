Dallas Mavericks and guard Seth Curry agree to terms on two-year deal

Monday was a spectacular day for the Curry family.

After two-time reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry awoke to the news that he would be joined by the last person not named Curry to win an MVP award, Kevin Durant, on the defending Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors, little brother Seth received some exciting prospects as well.

Stephen's little brother joins Mavericks

The journeyman point guard agreed to a two-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks worth $6 million, joining his fifth team in just his fourth season in the league. Curry emerged as a consistent offensive threat in the latter part of 2015-16 with the Sacramento Kings, shooting a stellar 45% from beyond the three-point range while putting on his best impersonation of his older brother.

In 44 appearances last season with the Kings, including nine starting nods, the former Duke standout averaged a career-high 6.8 points, 1.5 assists, and 1.4 rebounds per game. In his 15.7 minutes per outing, he did average more turnovers (0.8) than steals (0.5), emphasizing his need for improvement on the defensive side of the ball.

Seth Curry heads into season with newfound momentum

Despite some criticism from head coach George Karl, Curry certainly found his scoring groove in the final month of 2015-16. The 6'2", 185-pounder garnered 20+ points four times in his last nine games, averaging 16.4 points to accompany his 5.3 assists per game in the month of April. This included a breakout performance in a victory over the Phoenix Suns in the penultimate match of the season in which he posted 20 points and 15 assists on 8-14 shooting in 38 minutes.

Curry should see ample playing opportunities early in the season with the Mavericks, as he will be competing for court minutes with aging veterans Devin Harris and J.J. Barea. The three-point range of the Charlotte native is considerably better than the aforementioned two, providing Dallas head coach Rick Carlisle the option to potentially play Curry at the reserve shooting guard position alongside another point guard when starter Wesley Matthews is on the bench.