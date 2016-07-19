Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee holding plenty of optimism for new-look team

When you picture the Atlanta Hawks franchise, your mind does not automatically wonder onto keywords such as "dynasty" or "consistent contender." 

However, despite failing to win a single game past the conference semifinals, the Hawks currently hold the longest active postseason streak in the Eastern Conference, having been present in the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee shares his thoughts

Fresh off the heels of a 48-34 campaign in 2015-16 in which they defeated the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the postseason for their third series win in two years, the squad could be facing its toughest challenge yet to return to the playoffs having lost key mainstays in center Al Horford and point guard Jeff Teague

"He's very special on both ends of the court," Atlanta assistant coach Charles Lee mentioned in describing possibly the biggest free-agent splash by the Celtics in franchise history in an exclusive interview with VAVEL USA. "You are talking about a five-man who can step out to the three and is able to make good passes. On the defensive end, he's very versatile, very mobile. We trusted him to guard smalls if we had to. He gave us the ability to play a lot of different ways defensively." 

Dwight Howard looks to rejuvenate All-Star career

While the loss of Horford does limit Atlanta in terms of three-point shooting versatility, it will allow power forward Paul Millsap to receive more touches on the perimeter and blossom with the scoring potential that he outlined with his performance in the first round of the playoffs this past spring. Furthermore, the Hawks sealed the void that Horford left on the defensive side of the ball by inking controversial center Dwight Howard to a three-year, $70.5 million deal. 

"I think that [Howard] will be able to [maintain our defensive versatility]," said Lee. "He will bring a little bit more of a shot-blocking presence." Howard also represents a magnanimous improvement in terms of rebounding potential for Atlanta, having swiped 11.8 rebounds per game last season with the Houston Rockets compared with just 7.3 per game for Horford. 

Howard also brings an unparalleled low-post dimension to the Hawks offensively. Assuming he can understand his offensive role in returning to his home city and come to grips with the notion that he will not be the primary focus on that end of the floor in comparison to options such as Millsap and shooting guard Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver, he could improve Atlanta's offensive potential. 

"I do know one thing, he is going to put pressure on the rim consistently," Lee said of Howard. "We always are talking about pace, so having him run the floor consistently, being able to run pick and roll's with him, and having another inside presence will help us a little bit, especially with all of the shooters that we have." 

Dennis Schroder prepares for increased role

Surrounded by long-range missileers in Korver and Bazemore could help Howard improve on his career per-game assist average of 1.5 should he attract overwhelming pressure in the post. Additionally, Howard could be considerably dynamic in the pick-and-roll with penetrating point guard Dennis Schroder, who looks to take on a larger role this season after being the understudy to Teague for the past two seasons. 