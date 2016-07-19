Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee holding plenty of optimism for new-look team

When you picture the Atlanta Hawks franchise, your mind does not automatically wonder onto keywords such as "dynasty" or "consistent contender."

However, despite failing to win a single game past the conference semifinals, the Hawks currently hold the longest active postseason streak in the Eastern Conference, having been present in the playoffs for nine consecutive seasons.

Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Charles Lee shares his thoughts

Fresh off the heels of a 48-34 campaign in 2015-16 in which they defeated the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the postseason for their third series win in two years, the squad could be facing its toughest challenge yet to return to the playoffs having lost key mainstays in center Al Horford and point guard Jeff Teague.

"He's very special on both ends of the court," Atlanta assistant coach Charles Lee mentioned in describing possibly the biggest free-agent splash by the Celtics in franchise history in an exclusive interview with VAVEL USA. "You are talking about a five-man who can step out to the three and is able to make good passes. On the defensive end, he's very versatile, very mobile. We trusted him to guard smalls if we had to. He gave us the ability to play a lot of different ways defensively."

Dwight Howard looks to rejuvenate All-Star career

While the loss of Horford does limit Atlanta in terms of three-point shooting versatility, it will allow power forward Paul Millsap to receive more touches on the perimeter and blossom with the scoring potential that he outlined with his performance in the first round of the playoffs this past spring. Furthermore, the Hawks sealed the void that Horford left on the defensive side of the ball by inking controversial center Dwight Howard to a three-year, $70.5 million deal.

"I think that [Howard] will be able to [maintain our defensive versatility]," said Lee. "He will bring a little bit more of a shot-blocking presence." Howard also represents a magnanimous improvement in terms of rebounding potential for Atlanta, having swiped 11.8 rebounds per game last season with the Houston Rockets compared with just 7.3 per game for Horford.

Howard also brings an unparalleled low-post dimension to the Hawks offensively. Assuming he can understand his offensive role in returning to his home city and come to grips with the notion that he will not be the primary focus on that end of the floor in comparison to options such as Millsap and shooting guard Kent Bazemore and Kyle Korver, he could improve Atlanta's offensive potential.

"I do know one thing, he is going to put pressure on the rim consistently," Lee said of Howard. "We always are talking about pace, so having him run the floor consistently, being able to run pick and roll's with him, and having another inside presence will help us a little bit, especially with all of the shooters that we have."

Dennis Schroder prepares for increased role

Surrounded by long-range missileers in Korver and Bazemore could help Howard improve on his career per-game assist average of 1.5 should he attract overwhelming pressure in the post. Additionally, Howard could be considerably dynamic in the pick-and-roll with penetrating point guard Dennis Schroder, who looks to take on a larger role this season after being the understudy to Teague for the past two seasons.

"[Teague] was an All-Star for us and helped us to a 60-win season [in 2014-15]," said Lee. "[Schroder] learned a lot from [Teague]. That point guard combination was great. They pushed each other on the court to get better. [Schroder] has had his opportunities to start in small doses so he knows what it takes so I think that he'll be able to step into the role and hit the ground running. He was a huge part of that 60-win season, too."

Schroder's emergence in the postseason, eclipsing 20 points on three separate occasions, allowed the Hawks to shop Teague prior to the draft, exchanging his rights to the Indiana Pacers while receiving the No. 12 pick in the draft from the Utah Jazz in a three-team swap in June. In order to become a consistent floor general, however, the Germany native must scale back his turnovers, as he posted 2.3 giveaways per game in the regular season and 2.8 per contest in the Hawks four-game sweep at the hands of the eventual champion Cleveland Cavaliers in the conference semifinals.

Rookie duo ready to burst onto Atlanta scene

Trading Teague helped the Hawks to boost their frontcourt in the draft, land former Baylor small forward Taurean Prince with the 12th selection before drafting St. Joseph's small forward DeAndre Bembry with the 21st pick. The two impressed Lee in the Las Vegas Summer League in which the Hawks fared 4-2. Prince led the Hawks with 13.7 points, six rebounds, and three steals per game while Bembry posted an all-around impressive stat line with 10.7 points, five rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per outing while shooting 43% from three-point range.

Taurean Prince, seen here during the NBA Draft Combine, was impressive in Summer League, leading Atlanta in points, rebounds, and steals per game. | Randy Belice - Getty Images

"I loved our Summer League team," said Lee. "Loved it. We had a very competitive group, with [Bembry] and [Prince] being the head of that snake."

Lee mentioned that the unseasoned duo will have the opportunity to compete for roles in head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation during training camp following their uplifting showings in Summer League. "When training camp comes around, they will have their opportunity to audition for a role and playing time," he iterated.

However, Lee stated that the two still have plenty to prove, with NBA mainstays such as Korver, Bazemore, Mike Scott, and Tim Hardaway Jr. sitting in front of them on the depth chart. "They are young guys. In your rookie year, you have to come in and prove yourself. There are some proven veterans in front of them."

Based on their performance, according to Lee, Budenholzer, the 2014-15 NBA Coach of the Year, is certain to play his cards correctly and put the squad in a position to enjoy success with a stellar rotation. "He's a great mind, a great person, and a great leader," said Lee, who is entering his third season on the Hawks coaching staff. "He has taught me so much both on the court and off the court, such as what it takes to be prepared, what to think about, what to look for during the game."

"He has a wonderful feel and relationship with his staff, with his players, and everybody in the organization. There is no mistake as to why he was Coach of the Year. The guy is very sharp, and I have learned a lot from him and am appreciative of the opportunity to coach on his staff."