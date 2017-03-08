Dirk Nowitzki reaches 30K points against Los Angeles Lakers

During an injury-ridden season, along with one of the worst records in the league at one point, Dirk Nowitzki looked like he might have to sit this year out and let the younger guys take the reigns of the season. The Dallas Mavericks are now 27-36 and in the midst of a playoff push. Nowitzki, 38, has been one of the main contributors to this cause, despite averaging only 13.9 points per game in 37 games. In a 122-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 7, en route to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, Nowitzki made history.

The seven-foot power forward became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points scored, and here's the moment it all went down.

It's only fitting that Nowitzki reached 30,000 after his signature fadeaway jump shot. It's okay Larry Nance Jr., no one has been able to guard that shot for 18 years. Nowitzki joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain in the 30,000 points club. He's only filled his NBA resume with one more reason to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Nowitzki's shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, was seen shedding tears of joy as his protege made history with a jump shot they've practiced together for years on end.

Dirk Nowitzki's shooting coach, Holger Geschwinder, was overwhelmed with emotion as Dirk made history. pic.twitter.com/PbueIVcw3M — ESPN (@espn) March 8, 2017

Nowitzki played 24 minutes against the Lakers, scoring 25 points and grabbing 11 rebounds on a shooting 69.2 percent from the field, 75 percent from deep and shot perfect from the free-throw line.

He's become, arguably, the best European prospect to play in the NBA, and his case has been made stronger after reaching the milestone he reached last night. Despite being 38, Nowitzki has made it clear he still has a winning mentality for the near future.

“I just had a Bud Lite for the first time in a long time,” Nowitzki said, per Brad Townsend of Sports Day. “But not really, not much. Tomorrow is a day off and Thursday it’s back to work.”

Back to work. That has always been the case for Nowitzki in his near two-decade career. His shooting has reigned supreme throughout his years of play in the NBA and it doesn't look like it'll stop anytime soon. The Mavericks have been lucky to hold on to Nowitzki for so long, and he's made the franchise all the better.

Nowitzki has had a long, successful career. This milestone only adds to that success. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America

Nowitzki's next milestone would be passing Chamberlain at 31,419 points. After his game against the Lakers, Nowitzki sits at 30,005 points scored. There are 19 games left in the Dallas Mavericks' season, so we'll see where he ends up in the ranks then.

As for now, I'd like to take this moment to thank Nowitzki for all the historic and powerful games of basketball he's played. Fans of the NBA and Dallas Mavericks alike witnessed history being made, and we couldn't be more grateful. He will retire a legend no matter what.