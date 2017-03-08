Dirk Nowitzki reaches 30K points against Los Angeles Lakers

During an injury-ridden season, along with one of the worst records in the league at one point, Dirk Nowitzki looked like he might have to sit this year out and let the younger guys take the reigns of the season. The Dallas Mavericks are now 27-36 and in the midst of a playoff push. Nowitzki, 38, has been one of the main contributors to this cause, despite averaging only 13.9 points per game in 37 games. In a 122-111 win against the Los Angeles Lakers on Mar. 7, en route to the eighth seed in the Western Conference, Nowitzki made history.

The seven-foot power forward became the sixth player in NBA history to reach 30,000 career points scored, and here's the moment it all went down.