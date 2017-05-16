Can James Harden lead the Houston Rockets?
This wasn't the only play late in Game 5 that James Harden messed up. Photo: Eric Gay/AP Images.

The Houston Rockets bounced back from a horrendous year in 2016, as they finished third in the Western Conference this season. Thank the moves that the team made this past offseason for that improvement. From hiring Mike D'Antoni to adding offensive firepower in Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson, the Rockets built themselves into a low-key contender.

Or so most thought. The 2017 NBA Playoffs started well for the Rockets, after cruising by the Oklahoma City Thunder, they struggled against a San Antonio Spurs team that didn't have their star Kawhi Leonard for basically a third of the series. You might blame me for continuing to watch games even after I realized that both games I missed, the Rockets won, and vice versa.

However, James Harden is almost equally to blame, if not more. Anybody watching Game 6 of the Spurs series might've experienced a déja vu. No, you're not in the Matrix. It's just that Harden played equally as poorly in Game 5 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors