Top 100 NBA Players: Machkhas leaves best for last, hopefully

Let's cut straight to the chase. Both ESPN and Sports Illustrated made top 100 lists. They were trash. Just kidding, I haven't even looked at them yet, but that's what I heard. Then, three writers from VAVEL made their own, which you can find here, here, and here (your welcome, guys). And here we are with my top 100, the single most correct, amazing, and accurate list of its kind ever created. Wait, never mind. I meant I hope this list leads to a lot of meaningful and eye-opening discussion and debates. Yeah, that. On with the list!
Players Ranked 100-91
100. Rajon Rondo - Pelicans
99. Buddy Hield - Kings
98. Wesley Matthews - Mavericks
97. Aaron Gordon - Magic
96. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Lakers
95. Derrick Rose - Cavaliers
94. Rudy Gay - Spurs
93. Lou Williams - Clippers
92. Rodney Hood - Jazz
91. Patty Mills - Spurs
Players Ranked 90-81
90. D'Angelo Russell - Nets
89. James Johnson - Heat
88. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks
87. Julius Randle - Lakers
86. Gary Harris - Nuggets
85. Robert Covington - 76ers
84. Clint Capela - Rockets
83. Jordan Clarkson - Lakers
82. Trevor Ariza - Rockets
81. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors
Players Ranked 80-71
80. Zach LaVine - Bulls
79. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks
78. Dwight Howard - Hornets
77. Reggie Jackson - Pistons
76. Markieff Morris - Wizards
75. Derrick Favors - Jazz
74. Nikola Vucevic - Magic
73. Patrick Beverley - Clippers
72. Dennis Schroder - Hawks
71. Greg Monroe - Bucks
Players Ranked 70-61
70. Victor Oladipo - Pacers
69. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets
68. Tobias Harris - Pistons
67. Marcin Gortat - Wizards
66. J.J. Redick - 76ers
65. Jabari Parker - Bucks
64. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans
63. Ricky Rubio - Jazz
62. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers (pronounced basically like my name)
61. Eric Gordon - Rockets
Players Ranked 60-51
60. Joel Embiid - 76ers
59. Serge Ibaka - Raptors
58. George Hill - Kings
57. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers
56. Dwyane Wade - Bulls
55. Andre Iguodala - Warriors
54. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves
53. Steven Adams - Thunder
52. Myles Turner - Pacers
51. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers
Players Ranked 50-41
50. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks
49. Dion Waiters - Heat
48. Nicolas Batum - Hornets
47. Otto Porter Jr. - Wizards
46. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers
45. Brook Lopez - Lakers
44. Eric Bledsoe - Suns
43. Goran Dragic - Heat
42. Devin Booker - Suns
41. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs
Players Ranked 40-31
40. Avery Bradley - Pistons
39. Al Horford - Celtics
38. Andre Drummond - Pistons
37. C.J. McCollum - Trail Blazers
36. Paul Millsap - Nuggets
35. DeAndre Jordan - Clippers
34. Kevin Love - Cavaliers
33. Bradley Beal - Wizards
32. Kyle Lowry - Raptors
31. Mike Conley - Grizzlies
Players Ranked 30-21
30. Kemba Walker - Hornets
29. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks
28. Hassan Whiteside - Heat
27. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks (hopefully Rockets soon)
26. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets
25. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers (just realized this, but doesn't he look like a Bitmoji)
24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies
23. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves
22. Blake Griffin - Clippers
21. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors
Players Ranked 20-11
20. Klay Thompson - Warriors
19. Gordon Hayward - Celtics
18. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers
17. Kyrie Irving - Celtics
16. Rudy Gobert - Jazz
15. Draymond Green - Warriors
14. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans
13. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves
12. Paul George - Thunder
11. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves
Players Ranked 10-1
10. John Wall - Wizards
9. Chris Paul - Rockets
8. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks
7. Anthony Davis - Pelicans
6. Stephen Curry - Warriors
5. James Harden - Rockets
4. Russell Westbrook - Thunder
3. Kevin Durant - Warriors
2. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs
1. LeBron James - Cavaliers
That took almost forever. I used a mixture of stats, gut feelings, and what each player brings to their respective team while making this list. I know there may be some that you don't necessarily agree with, and that's why there's a comments section! I'd love to hear your guys take on it, even if it involves making a racist joke and calling me a terrorist (yes, that has happened before).