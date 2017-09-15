Top 100 NBA Players: McConnell chimes in on the debate

It's about that time of the year where basketball fans are just ready for some games to be played and the talking to cease. However, ESPN and Sports Illustrated have added fuel to the online fire when it comes to debating who is better than whom throughout the NBA. Their respective lists of the top 100 players entering the 2017-18 campaign garnered unrest among both fans and players alike. I figured I would jump into the madness, so here goes nothing.
Players Ranked 100-91
100. Aaron Gordon - Magic
99. Jabari Parker - Bucks
98. Lou Williams - Rockets
97. Patrick Patterson - Thunder
96. Rodney Hood - Jazz
95. Ryan Anderson - Rockets
94. Danny Green - Spurs
93. Patty Mills - Spurs
92. Robert Covington - 76ers
91. Malcolm Brogdon - Bucks
Players Ranked 90-81
90. Marcus Smart - Celtics
89. Tobias Harris - Pistons
88. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - Lakers
87. D'Angelo Russell - Nets
86. Nikola Vucevic - Magic
85. Wilson Chandler - Nuggets
84. Julius Randle - Lakers
83. Dwight Howard - Hornets
82. Cody Zeller - Hornets
81. Patrick Beverley - Clippers
Players Ranked 80-71
80. Trevor Ariza - Rockets
79. Greg Monroe - Bucks
78. Gorgui Dieng - Timberwolves
77. Nerlens Noel - Mavericks
76. James Johnson - Heat
75. Eric Gordon - Rockets
74. Jonas Valanciunas - Raptors
73. Markieff Morris - Wizards
72. Victor Oladipo - Pacers
71. Dirk Nowitzki - Mavericks
Players Ranked 70-61
70. Pau Gasol - Spurs
69. Derrick Favors - Jazz
68. Dennis Schroder - Hawks
67. Ricky Rubio - Jazz
66. Marcin Gortat - Wizards
65. Clint Capela - Rockets
64. Dwyane Wade - Bulls
63. J.J. Redick - 76ers
62. Jusuf Nurkic - Trail Blazers
61. Gary Harris - Nuggets
Players Ranked 60-51
60. Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers
59. George Hill - Kings
58. Jrue Holiday - Pelicans
57. Devin Booker - Suns
56. Serge Ibaka - Raptors
55. Andre Iguodala - Warriors
54. Myles Turner - Pacers
53. Jeff Teague - Timberwolves
52. Jae Crowder - Cavaliers
51. Harrison Barnes - Mavericks
Players Ranked 50-41
50. Andre Drummond - Pistons
49. Andrew Wiggins - Timberwolves
48. Brook Lopez - Lakers
47. Danilo Gallinari - Clippers
46. Nicolas Batum - Hornets
45. Otto Porter - Wizards
44. Steven Adams - Thunder
43. Avery Bradley - Pistons
42. LaMarcus Aldridge - Spurs
41. Carmelo Anthony - Knicks
Carmelo Anthony was particularly upset with ESPN's list, in which he was ranked just 64th overall. (Source: Twitter)
Players Ranked 40-31
40. Isaiah Thomas - Cavaliers
39. Hassan Whiteside - Heat
38. Goran Dragic - Heat
37. Eric Bledsoe - Suns
36. Bradley Beal - Wizards
35. Joel Embiid - 76ers
34. Kristaps Porzingis - Knicks
33. DeMar DeRozan - Raptors
32. Khris Middleton - Bucks
31. CJ McCollum - Trail Blazers
Players Ranked 30-21
30. Kevin Love - Cavaliers
29. Al Horford - Celtics
28. Kyle Lowry - Raptors
27. Kemba Walker - Hornets
26. DeAndre Jordan - Clippers
25. Klay Thompson - Warriors
24. Marc Gasol - Grizzlies
23. Kyrie Irving - Celtics
22. Nikola Jokic - Nuggets
21. Mike Conley - Grizzlies
Players Ranked 20-11
20. Paul Millsap - Nuggets
19. Blake Griffin - Clippers
18. John Wall - Wizards
17. Gordon Hayward - Celtics
16. DeMarcus Cousins - Pelicans
15. Rudy Gobert - Jazz
14. Damian Lillard - Trail Blazers
13. Karl-Anthony Towns - Timberwolves
12. Paul George - Thunder
11. Draymond Green - Warriors
Players Ranked 10-1
10. Anthony Davis - Pelicans
9. Jimmy Butler - Timberwolves
8. Chris Paul - Rockets
7. Giannis Antetokounmpo - Bucks
6. Stephen Curry - Warriors
5. Russell Westbrook - Thunder
4. Kawhi Leonard - Spurs
3. James Harden - Rockets
2. Kevin Durant - Warriors
1. LeBron James - Cavaliers
This was a very difficult list to compile, and there are still areas that were almost too close to call for me. We'll just have to wait and see how the season plays out. Stay tuned because it could turn out to be one of the most entertaining seasons the NBA has ever seen!