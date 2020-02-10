Warriors sign Mexican-native, Juan Toscano

Juan Toscano-Anderson finally achieved his life dream, and made his official NBA debut with the Golden State Warriors.

After trading D'Angelo Rusell, Omari Spellman and Jacob Evans, Golden State decided to sign Toscano into one of their vacant roster spots. The Mexican-native was with the team during training camp and even had some minutes during preseason.

He appeared in 31 games (12 starts) with the Santa Cruz Warriors this season, posting averages of 12.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 29.0 minutes per game.

Coach Steve Kerr even had some nice things to say about the 26 year-old.

''I may be the biggest fan of Juan. He's a fantastic player and a better human being. I'm really excited to have him on the team, specially because I've seen him improve with Santa Cruz.''

The Portland Trail Blazers Guard Damian Lillard also expressed his happiness about Toscando signing a contract, considering they are both from the Bay Area.

Juan is only the fifth Mexican player in NBA history, following the footsteps from Horacio Llamas, Eduardo Najera, Gustavo Ayon and Jorge Gutierrez.