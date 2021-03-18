Bagley Suffers Fractured Hand

The chances for the Sacramento Kings to make the 2021 NBA Playoffs seem slimmer than ever, as they have lost one of their best players for quite some time.

The Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III has suffered a fractured left hand.

An X-ray revealed a fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand, according to the team.

"I still just really feel for him," Kings coach Luke Walton said. "He's put in so much hard work this year. I've said all year long, he's continued to make really big strides... We feel for him, but that's what being part of a team is about. We'll be there for him, and we need to find a way to get some other players to step and try and fill in for what he was doing for us.''

Bagley III missed most of last season due to an injury, and this season, he has averaged a career-low 13.9 points per game.

Coach Walton is expected to give Nemanja Bjelica and potentially Jabari Parker bigger roles during Bagley's absence.