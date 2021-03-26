Nuggets Bring McGee Back

There's no doubt the Denver Nuggets were one of the most improved teams around the association after the NBA trade deadline.

Not only did they add a third 'star' in Aaron Gordon, but also they recruited one of the best rim protectors in the entire league.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Denver Nuggets have finalized a deal to acquire center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In exchange, the Cavaliers get center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.

Cleveland is acquiring a 2027 unprotected second-round pick and 2023 protected second-round pick protected through No. 46, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

McGee is averaging 8.0 points per game, along with 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 33 games as a reserve for the Cavs this season. He will be a backup to All-Star big man Nikola Jokic.

McGee, who started his career with the Washington Wizards, played for the Nuggets from 2011-15 before stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland.

The center is also a three-time NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers.