Resume and Highlights: Utah Jazz 90-124 Pelicans in NBA Season
Image:VAVEL

11:51 PM24 days ago

Resume

11:36 PM24 days ago

Thanks

Thank you for following the rebroadcast of the Jazz vs Pelicans game corresponding to the NBA regular season, tonight we saw a great performance by Pelicans, if you want to follow the NBA rebroadcasts be sure to visit VAVEL.com.
11:25 PM24 days ago

Jazz suffers defeat

Pelicans surprise Jazz and defeat them 124-90.
11:18 PM24 days ago

4Q 00:00

Finish the game.
11:17 PM24 days ago

4Q 38.8

Johnson scores for Pelicans.
11:16 PM24 days ago

4Q 01:23

Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
11:14 PM24 days ago

4Q 02:32

Murphy scores for Pelicans.
11:11 PM24 days ago

4Q 02:56

Johnson scores for Pelicans.
11:10 PM24 days ago

4Q 03:48

Paschall scores three-pointer for Jazz.
11:08 PM24 days ago

4Q 04:21

Alvarado scores double for Pelicans.
11:07 PM24 days ago

4Q 05:09

Temple scores three-pointer for Pelicans.
11:05 PM24 days ago

4Q 05:30

Marshall scores for Pelicans.
11:04 PM24 days ago

4Q 07:14

Hernangomez scores for Jazz.
10:59 PM24 days ago

4Q 08:14

Whiteside scores for Jazz.
10:56 PM24 days ago

4Q 09:41

Clarkson hits a double free throw.
10:53 PM24 days ago

4Q 11:17

House scores for Jazz.
10:51 PM24 days ago

4Q 12:00

The last period begins.
10:48 PM24 days ago

3Q 00:00

The third period ends.
10:47 PM24 days ago

3Q 01:07

Clarkson scores for Jazz.
10:46 PM24 days ago

3Q 01:46

Ingram scores for Pelicans.
10:44 PM24 days ago

3Q 02:54

House scores three-pointer for Jazz.
10:43 PM24 days ago

3Q 03:47

House shoots and scores a triple.
10:42 PM24 days ago

3Q 04:08

Hernangomez hits a double free throw.
10:41 PM24 days ago

3Q 04:41

McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
10:40 PM24 days ago

3Q 05:14

Ingram adds for Pelicans.
10:34 PM24 days ago

3Q 06:36

Jones scores for Pelicans.
10:29 PM24 days ago

3Q 07:58

O'Neale shoots and scores a triple.
10:27 PM24 days ago

3Q 09:49

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
10:26 PM24 days ago

3Q 10:20

Mitchell shoots and scores a triple.
10:25 PM24 days ago

3Q 11:45

Bogdanovic shoots and scores a triple.
10:23 PM24 days ago

3Q 12:00

The third period begins.
10:08 PM24 days ago

2Q 00:00

The second period ends.
10:07 PM24 days ago

2Q 39.4

Snell shoots and scores a triple.
10:06 PM24 days ago

2Q 01:03

Ingram scores for Pelicans.
10:04 PM24 days ago

2Q 01:48

Gobert hits a free throw.
10:03 PM24 days ago

2Q 02:21

O'Neale hits a three-pointer.
10:01 PM24 days ago

2Q 03:13

Ingram hits double free throw.
9:59 PM24 days ago

2Q 04:00

Bogdanovic hits a double free throw.
9:54 PM24 days ago

2Q 04:50

Ingram scores for Pelicans.
9:52 PM24 days ago

2Q 05:16

Jones hits a double free throw.
9:50 PM24 days ago

2Q 05:54

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:48 PM24 days ago

2Q 06:29

Whiteside scores for Jazz.
9:47 PM24 days ago

2Q 07:52

Hernangomez scores for Pelicans.
9:44 PM24 days ago

2Q 08:23

Marshall scores for Pelicans.
9:41 PM24 days ago

2Q 09:44

Marshall scores for Pelicans.
9:39 PM24 days ago

2Q 10:59

Graham shoots and scores triple for Pelicans.
9:38 PM24 days ago

2Q 11:33

Graham shoots and scores triple for Pelicans.
9:37 PM24 days ago

2Q 12:00

The second period begins.
9:35 PM24 days ago

1Q 00:00

The first period ends.
9:34 PM24 days ago

1Q 5.8

Ingram scores for Pelicans.
9:33 PM24 days ago

1Q 01:37

Snell shoots and scores a triple.
9:30 PM24 days ago

1Q 02:10

Snell shoots and scores a triple.
9:29 PM24 days ago

1Q 02:21

Clarkson adds for Jazz.
9:28 PM24 days ago

1Q 03:14

Snell shoots and scores a triple.
9:27 PM24 days ago

1Q 04:57

Hernangomez adds for Pelicans.
9:23 PM24 days ago

1Q 05:31

Ingram notes to Jazz.
9:22 PM24 days ago

1Q 06:14

Ingram scores for Pelicans.
9:21 PM24 days ago

1Q 06:53

Gobert scores for Jazz.
9:17 PM24 days ago

1Q 08:02

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:16 PM24 days ago

1Q 09:03

McCollum scores for Pelicans.
9:15 PM24 days ago

1Q 10:13

McCollum adds two for Pelicans.
9:14 PM24 days ago

1Q 10:51

Mitchell shoots and scores a triple.
9:13 PM24 days ago

1Q 11:36

Valanciunas gives Pelicans the first points.
9:12 PM24 days ago

1Q 12:00

Start the game.
9:04 PM24 days ago

5 Jazz starter

This is how Utah's team will start:
Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert.
8:53 PM24 days ago

The star of the team

Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been on a roll since making his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance, averaging 32.0 points on 49 percent shooting from the field (46 percent on 3-pointers) in three Utah wins.
8:48 PM24 days ago

Pelicans starting 5

This is how the Pelicans will take the field:
Pelicans starting 5/Image:PelicansNBA
Pelicans starting 5/Image:PelicansNBA
8:43 PM24 days ago

Old acquaintances

At center, Valanciunas and Gobert have clashed a lot over the past 10 months. While playing for Memphis last season, Valanciunas averaged 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds against Utah in five games of a first-round series between the Grizzlies and Jazz. Gobert averaged 17.4 points and 13.0 rebounds.
8:38 PM24 days ago

Arrival of Pelicans

This is how the home team arrived for tonight's duel:
8:33 PM24 days ago

Defensive duel

New Orleans has the NBA's best defense since the All-Star Game break by a wide margin, allowing just 96.4 points per 100 possessions (the Clippers are a distant second at 103.8), Utah leads the NBA offense over the course of the entire 2021-22 season with a 116.2 rating (Atlanta is next at 114.1).
8:28 PM24 days ago

Jazz on a roll

Utah bounced back from that disastrous January to completely dominate the month of February. The Jazz had an 8-1 record, including wins over Denver, Brooklyn, Golden State, Dallas and Phoenix.
8:23 PM24 days ago

Pelicans in good condition

Balanced scoring has been key to New Orleans' success during a streak of three consecutive victories. In their two most recent wins over the Lakers and Sacramento, six different Pelicans players scored double-digit points, including the entire starting lineup in both games.
8:18 PM24 days ago

We continue

Thank you for following the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the NBA regular season, today's duel will face two teams that are not going through equal moments, but the competition is always present.
8:13 PM24 days ago

Stay tuned for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Live Streaming

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center. Don't miss any details of the game with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage. 
8:08 PM24 days ago

The game will be televised on ESPN.

The game will be televised on ESPN.

Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans can be tuned in from the NBA League App live streams.

If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

8:03 PM24 days ago

Smoothie King Center

Inaugurated in October 1999 as the New Orleans Arena with capacity for 18,000 spectators, it became the home of the Hornets in 2002, the venue was an important piece for the victims of Hurricane Katrina since the medical corps occupied the arena to attend to the victims, and several sporting events have been presented in the Pelicans' home. 
7:58 PM24 days ago

Background

Jazz and Pelicans will close the series at Pelicans' home in what will be a hard-fought duel, Jazz dominates the series 2-1 and the Pelicans will look to repeat what they did in the first game of the series where they won by a very tight score of 98-97, Jazz won in the following games 115-104 and 105-127. 
7:53 PM24 days ago

Watch out for this Jazz player

Donovan Mitchell, the young star coming from the University of Louisville has been in charge of being the main weapon in the offense, this season has had a good performance that is reflected in the position that the Utah team is placed, Mitchel averages: 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
7:48 PM24 days ago

Watch out for this Pelicans player

Brandon Ingram, the young forward coming from Duke University, keeps the New Orleans team with hope, since his contribution has been fundamental this season to continue with aspirations, the player averages: 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists. 
7:43 PM24 days ago

Jazz Main Lineup

Mitchell, O'Neale, Gobert, Bogdanovic, Conley.
7:38 PM24 days ago

Pelicans Main Lineup

Ingram, Hart, Valanciunas, Graham, Jones.
7:33 PM24 days ago

Utah Jazz

Playing in the Western Conference, the Jazz occupies the fourth position in their conference with a record of 39-22, their last game played was against Houston Rockets, leaving a score in favor of Jazz 132-127, certainly a closer game for what they had shown in previous games, the Utah are in a great moment in the season as they accumulate three consecutive victories, Jazz is very well positioned in the standings and knows that its next opponent is not having a good time so it will try to win and thus add its seventh consecutive victory, Jazz is very close to Grizzlies and probably its place in Playoffs is assured, but for there to be no surprise they must continue beating their rivals. 
Jazz in last duel/Image: utahjazz
Jazz in last duel/Image: utahjazz
7:28 PM24 days ago

New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans came from nightmare seasons until 2012, Tom Benson bought the franchise from the Hornets, acquiring the young star Antoni Davis, by 2013 the team changed the shield and clothing for the 2013-14 season, it seemed that the team had found a competitive 5 that would take them to Playoffs, it was until 2018 that the team got the pass to the Postseason making it past the first round to face the Warriors team that would beat them and subsequently take the championship, A season later things in the team were not going well so Davis asked for his departure, for 2019 Davis comes to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and four rounds of the Draft, with that they got Zion Willamson, currently the team is located in tenth position in the Western Conference with a negative record of 26-36, the Pelicans has three consecutive victories which has allowed them to climb positions.
Pelicans at play/Image: PelicansNBA
Pelicans at play/Image: PelicansNBA
7:23 PM24 days ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans live stream, corresponding to the NBA regular season. The match will take place at the Smoothie King Center, at 8:00 pm ET.
