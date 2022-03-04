Resume and Highlights: Utah Jazz 90-124 Pelicans in NBA Season

ADVERTISEMENT
Jazz suffers defeat
Pelicans surprise Jazz and defeat them 124-90.
4Q 00:00
Finish the game.
4Q 38.8
Johnson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 01:23
Alvarado scores for Pelicans.
4Q 02:32
Murphy scores for Pelicans.
4Q 02:56
Johnson scores for Pelicans.
4Q 03:48
Paschall scores three-pointer for Jazz.
4Q 04:21
Alvarado scores double for Pelicans.
4Q 05:09
Temple scores three-pointer for Pelicans.
4Q 05:30
Marshall scores for Pelicans.
4Q 07:14
Hernangomez scores for Jazz.
4Q 08:14
Whiteside scores for Jazz.
4Q 09:41
Clarkson hits a double free throw.
4Q 11:17
House scores for Jazz.
4Q 12:00
The last period begins.
3Q 00:00
The third period ends.
3Q 01:07
Clarkson scores for Jazz.
3Q 01:46
Ingram scores for Pelicans.
3Q 02:54
House scores three-pointer for Jazz.
3Q 03:47
House shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 04:08
Hernangomez hits a double free throw.
3Q 04:41
McCollum shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 05:14
Ingram adds for Pelicans.
3Q 06:36
Jones scores for Pelicans.
3Q 07:58
O'Neale shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 09:49
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
3Q 10:20
Mitchell shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 11:45
Bogdanovic shoots and scores a triple.
3Q 12:00
The third period begins.
2Q 00:00
The second period ends.
2Q 39.4
Snell shoots and scores a triple.
2Q 01:03
Ingram scores for Pelicans.
2Q 01:48
Gobert hits a free throw.
2Q 02:21
O'Neale hits a three-pointer.
2Q 03:13
Ingram hits double free throw.
2Q 04:00
Bogdanovic hits a double free throw.
2Q 04:50
Ingram scores for Pelicans.
2Q 05:16
Jones hits a double free throw.
2Q 05:54
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
2Q 06:29
Whiteside scores for Jazz.
2Q 07:52
Hernangomez scores for Pelicans.
2Q 08:23
Marshall scores for Pelicans.
2Q 09:44
Marshall scores for Pelicans.
2Q 10:59
Graham shoots and scores triple for Pelicans.
2Q 11:33
Graham shoots and scores triple for Pelicans.
2Q 12:00
The second period begins.
1Q 00:00
The first period ends.
1Q 5.8
Ingram scores for Pelicans.
1Q 01:37
Snell shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 02:10
Snell shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 02:21
Clarkson adds for Jazz.
1Q 03:14
Snell shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 04:57
Hernangomez adds for Pelicans.
1Q 05:31
Ingram notes to Jazz.
1Q 06:14
Ingram scores for Pelicans.
1Q 06:53
Gobert scores for Jazz.
1Q 08:02
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 09:03
McCollum scores for Pelicans.
1Q 10:13
McCollum adds two for Pelicans.
1Q 10:51
Mitchell shoots and scores a triple.
1Q 11:36
Valanciunas gives Pelicans the first points.
1Q 12:00
Start the game.
5 Jazz starter
This is how Utah's team will start:
Conley, Mitchell, O'Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert.
The star of the team
Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been on a roll since making his third consecutive All-Star Game appearance, averaging 32.0 points on 49 percent shooting from the field (46 percent on 3-pointers) in three Utah wins.
Pelicans starting 5
This is how the Pelicans will take the field:
Old acquaintances
At center, Valanciunas and Gobert have clashed a lot over the past 10 months. While playing for Memphis last season, Valanciunas averaged 15.0 points and 9.8 rebounds against Utah in five games of a first-round series between the Grizzlies and Jazz. Gobert averaged 17.4 points and 13.0 rebounds.
Arrival of Pelicans
This is how the home team arrived for tonight's duel:
gotta support 🤝#MichelobUltra | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/uKXciKVNRD— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 4, 2022
Defensive duel
New Orleans has the NBA's best defense since the All-Star Game break by a wide margin, allowing just 96.4 points per 100 possessions (the Clippers are a distant second at 103.8), Utah leads the NBA offense over the course of the entire 2021-22 season with a 116.2 rating (Atlanta is next at 114.1).
Jazz on a roll
Utah bounced back from that disastrous January to completely dominate the month of February. The Jazz had an 8-1 record, including wins over Denver, Brooklyn, Golden State, Dallas and Phoenix.
Pelicans in good condition
Balanced scoring has been key to New Orleans' success during a streak of three consecutive victories. In their two most recent wins over the Lakers and Sacramento, six different Pelicans players scored double-digit points, including the entire starting lineup in both games.
We continue
Thank you for following the Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans game, corresponding to the NBA regular season, today's duel will face two teams that are not going through equal moments, but the competition is always present.
Smoothie King Center
Inaugurated in October 1999 as the New Orleans Arena with capacity for 18,000 spectators, it became the home of the Hornets in 2002, the venue was an important piece for the victims of Hurricane Katrina since the medical corps occupied the arena to attend to the victims, and several sporting events have been presented in the Pelicans' home.
Background
Jazz and Pelicans will close the series at Pelicans' home in what will be a hard-fought duel, Jazz dominates the series 2-1 and the Pelicans will look to repeat what they did in the first game of the series where they won by a very tight score of 98-97, Jazz won in the following games 115-104 and 105-127.
Watch out for this Jazz player
Donovan Mitchell, the young star coming from the University of Louisville has been in charge of being the main weapon in the offense, this season has had a good performance that is reflected in the position that the Utah team is placed, Mitchel averages: 25.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists.
Watch out for this Pelicans player
Brandon Ingram, the young forward coming from Duke University, keeps the New Orleans team with hope, since his contribution has been fundamental this season to continue with aspirations, the player averages: 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Jazz Main Lineup
Mitchell, O'Neale, Gobert, Bogdanovic, Conley.
Pelicans Main Lineup
Ingram, Hart, Valanciunas, Graham, Jones.
Utah Jazz
Playing in the Western Conference, the Jazz occupies the fourth position in their conference with a record of 39-22, their last game played was against Houston Rockets, leaving a score in favor of Jazz 132-127, certainly a closer game for what they had shown in previous games, the Utah are in a great moment in the season as they accumulate three consecutive victories, Jazz is very well positioned in the standings and knows that its next opponent is not having a good time so it will try to win and thus add its seventh consecutive victory, Jazz is very close to Grizzlies and probably its place in Playoffs is assured, but for there to be no surprise they must continue beating their rivals.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans came from nightmare seasons until 2012, Tom Benson bought the franchise from the Hornets, acquiring the young star Antoni Davis, by 2013 the team changed the shield and clothing for the 2013-14 season, it seemed that the team had found a competitive 5 that would take them to Playoffs, it was until 2018 that the team got the pass to the Postseason making it past the first round to face the Warriors team that would beat them and subsequently take the championship, A season later things in the team were not going well so Davis asked for his departure, for 2019 Davis comes to the Lakers in exchange for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart and four rounds of the Draft, with that they got Zion Willamson, currently the team is located in tenth position in the Western Conference with a negative record of 26-36, the Pelicans has three consecutive victories which has allowed them to climb positions.
