Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 111-113 Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2022

Brooklyn Nets 111-113 Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2022
4:38 AM3 days ago

9:54 PM4 days ago

END GAME 🏀

Dallas Mavericks beat Brooklyn Nets 113-111
9:53 PM4 days ago

4Q 0:10

Spencer Dinwiddie scores a last-gasp three-pointer and the Mavericks win the game.
9:50 PM4 days ago

4Q 3:05

Patty Mills hits a three-pointer for the Nets
9:49 PM4 days ago

4Q 5:00

Dallas Mavericks time out
9:48 PM4 days ago

4Q 7:45

Kessler Edwards scores two points for the Nets
9:47 PM4 days ago

4Q 10:07

Spencer Dinwiddie scores a free throw in favor of Dallas.
9:43 PM4 days ago

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀

Third quarter ends and Brooklyn Nets take the lead in the scoreboard
9:42 PM4 days ago

3Q 0:45

Kevin Durant's three-pointer for the Nets
9:41 PM4 days ago

3Q 2:09

Brooklyn Nets time out
9:40 PM4 days ago

3Q 5:00

TRIPLEEEEEEEE

Bruce Brown scores for three points in favor of the Nets.

9:39 PM4 days ago

3Q 7:55

Dallas Mavericks time out
9:38 PM4 days ago

3Q 10:43

Luka Doncic makes two free throws for the Mavericks
9:16 PM4 days ago

THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

After halftime, the third part of the game begins.
9:15 PM4 days ago

END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀

With Brooklyn Nets up on the scoreboard the second quarter ends
9:14 PM4 days ago

2Q 1:03

Luka Doncic scores two free throws in favor of Dallas
9:09 PM4 days ago

2Q 2: 46

Durant's three-pointer for the Nets
9:08 PM4 days ago

2Q 4:00

Dallas Mavericks time out
9:05 PM4 days ago

2Q 7:32

Despite being down by five points, the Mavericks look to come from behind
8:59 PM4 days ago

2Q 10:00

Andre Drummond catches a pass and scores two points for the Nets.
8:56 PM4 days ago

SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀

The second episode of the game starts
8:53 PM4 days ago

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀

The Nets go up by seven points
8:52 PM4 days ago

1Q 0:22

Brooklyn Nets time out
8:12 PM4 days ago

1Q 2:41

Patty Mills makes three-pointer for Mavericks
8:03 PM4 days ago

1Q 5:00

Great play by Kevin Durant, scores a double-double for the home team.
7:59 PM4 days ago

1Q 8:35

Dwight Powell scores two points for Dallas Mavericks
7:30 PM4 days ago

1Q 11:46

Andre Drummond scores two points for the Nets
6:52 PM4 days ago

GAME ON 🏀

Mavericks vs. Nets game already in play
6:45 PM4 days ago

Dallas Mavericks starting line-up



6:42 PM4 days ago

Brooklyn Nets starting line-up

6:25 PM4 days ago

Last five Brooklyn Nets games

15/3/22    vs ORL    W150-108
13/3/22    vs NY      W110-107
10/3/22    vs PHI     W129-100
8/3/22      vs CHA    W132-121
6/3/22      vs BOS    L126-120
6:23 PM4 days ago

Last five Dallas Mavericks games

13/3/22    vs BOS      W95-92
11/3/22    vs HOU     W113-100
9/3/22      vs NY         L107-77
7/3/22      vs UTAH    W111-103
5/3/22      vs SAC       W114-113
6:21 PM4 days ago

Not far to go

In less than an hour the game between Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
1:22 AM4 days ago

1:17 AM4 days ago

If you want to watch the game Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports

If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:12 AM5 days ago

Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 17)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
1:07 AM5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets Last line-Up

Dwight Powell

Dorian Finney-Smith

Jalen Brunson

Reggie Bullock

Spencer Dinwiddie

1:02 AM5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets Last line-Up

Kevin Durant

Bruce Brown Jr.

Andre Drummond

Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

12:57 AM5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets key player

Kevin Durant is an icon in the NBA. At 33 years old, the Brooklyn Nets legend is the team's flagship player. The number seven forward recorded a total of 19 points, seven assists and nine rebounds during his last performance.



12:52 AM5 days ago

Brooklyn Nets key player

Luka Doncic stands out on the Mavericks. The 22-year-old Luka Doncic stands out on the Mavericks. The 22-year-old Slovenian player is the team's star player. This season he has been the best scorer with an average of 28.0 points per game, achieved in 52 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played. He is also the leader in rebounds with an average of 9.3, in assists with an average of 9.6 and in steals with 1.3 per game.
12:47 AM5 days ago

How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game off a 95-92 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks partially occupy the fifth position in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season with a total of 42 games won and 26 games lost. Now, the Dallas team must beat Brooklyn Nets in order to stay in the standings.
12:42 AM5 days ago

How does Brooklyn Nets arrive?

The Brooklyn Nets currently occupy the eighth position in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Brooklyn team's momentum has improved as they are on a four-game winning streak. With a total of 36 games won and 33 lost the Nets' momentum is demonstrated in numbers.
12:37 AM5 days ago

American Airlines Center

The Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 19,200 spectators.



12:32 AM5 days ago

