Highlights: Brooklyn Nets 111-113 Dallas Mavericks in NBA 2022

END GAME 🏀
Dallas Mavericks beat Brooklyn Nets 113-111
4Q 0:10
Spencer Dinwiddie scores a last-gasp three-pointer and the Mavericks win the game.
4Q 3:05
Patty Mills hits a three-pointer for the Nets
4Q 5:00
Dallas Mavericks time out
4Q 7:45
Kessler Edwards scores two points for the Nets
4Q 10:07
Spencer Dinwiddie scores a free throw in favor of Dallas.
END OF THE THIRD QUARTER 🏀
Third quarter ends and Brooklyn Nets take the lead in the scoreboard
3Q 0:45
Kevin Durant's three-pointer for the Nets
3Q 2:09
Brooklyn Nets time out
3Q 5:00
TRIPLEEEEEEEE
Bruce Brown scores for three points in favor of the Nets.
3Q 7:55
Dallas Mavericks time out
3Q 10:43
Luka Doncic makes two free throws for the Mavericks
THIRD QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
After halftime, the third part of the game begins.
END OF THE SECOND QUARTER 🏀
With Brooklyn Nets up on the scoreboard the second quarter ends
2Q 1:03
Luka Doncic scores two free throws in favor of Dallas
2Q 2: 46
Durant's three-pointer for the Nets
2Q 4:00
Dallas Mavericks time out
2Q 7:32
Despite being down by five points, the Mavericks look to come from behind
2Q 10:00
Andre Drummond catches a pass and scores two points for the Nets.
SECOND QUARTER BEGINS 🏀
The second episode of the game starts
END OF THE FIRST QUARTER 🏀
The Nets go up by seven points
1Q 0:22
Brooklyn Nets time out
1Q 2:41
Patty Mills makes three-pointer for Mavericks
1Q 5:00
Great play by Kevin Durant, scores a double-double for the home team.
1Q 8:35
Dwight Powell scores two points for Dallas Mavericks
1Q 11:46
Andre Drummond scores two points for the Nets
GAME ON 🏀
Mavericks vs. Nets game already in play
Dallas Mavericks starting line-up
Brooklyn Nets starting line-up
First five against Dallas 👇 pic.twitter.com/29Dye3seXq— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 16, 2022
Last five Brooklyn Nets games
15/3/22 vs ORL W150-108
13/3/22 vs NY W110-107
10/3/22 vs PHI W129-100
8/3/22 vs CHA W132-121
6/3/22 vs BOS L126-120
Last five Dallas Mavericks games
13/3/22 vs BOS W95-92
11/3/22 vs HOU W113-100
9/3/22 vs NY L107-77
7/3/22 vs UTAH W111-103
5/3/22 vs SAC W114-113
Not far to go
In less than an hour the game between Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks, corresponding to the 2022 NBA season, will start.
Tune in here Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
Dónde y cómo ver el Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks online y en vivo
If you want to watch the game Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks live on TV, your options are: Bally Sports
If you want to directly stream it: NBA League Pass App
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
¿A qué hora es Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks?
Argentina: 8:30 PM
Bolivia: 7:30 PM
Brazil: 8:30 PM
Chile: 8:30 PM
Colombia: 6:30 PM
Ecuador: 6:30 PM
USA (ET): 7:30 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 1:30 AM (March 17)
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 8:30 PM
Brooklyn Nets Last line-Up
Dwight Powell
Dorian Finney-Smith
Jalen Brunson
Reggie Bullock
Spencer Dinwiddie
Brooklyn Nets Last line-Up
Kevin Durant
Bruce Brown Jr.
Andre Drummond
Kyrie Irving
Seth Curry
Brooklyn Nets key player
Kevin Durant is an icon in the NBA. At 33 years old, the Brooklyn Nets legend is the team's flagship player. The number seven forward recorded a total of 19 points, seven assists and nine rebounds during his last performance.
Luka Doncic stands out on the Mavericks. The 22-year-old Luka Doncic stands out on the Mavericks. The 22-year-old Slovenian player is the team's star player. This season he has been the best scorer with an average of 28.0 points per game, achieved in 52 games played, where he has an average of 36.0 minutes played. He is also the leader in rebounds with an average of 9.3, in assists with an average of 9.6 and in steals with 1.3 per game.
How does Dallas Mavericks arrive?
The Dallas Mavericks come into this game off a 95-92 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Mavericks partially occupy the fifth position in the Western Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season with a total of 42 games won and 26 games lost. Now, the Dallas team must beat Brooklyn Nets in order to stay in the standings.
How does Brooklyn Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn Nets currently occupy the eighth position in the Eastern Conference in the 2021-22 NBA season. The Brooklyn team's momentum has improved as they are on a four-game winning streak. With a total of 36 games won and 33 lost the Nets' momentum is demonstrated in numbers.
American Airlines Center
The Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks game will be played at the American Airlines Center, located in the Victoria Park neighborhood near downtown Dallas, Texas, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 19,200 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2021-22 NBA season Match: Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks Live Updates!
My name is Esteban Monsalve and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com