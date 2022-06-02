Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Finals

ADVERTISEMENT
Chase Center
The practically new Chase Center is located in the Mission Bay area in the city of San Francisco, the warriors said goodbye to the Oracle Arena after 42 years, in 2019 they settled in the new arena with a capacity of 18 064 spectators, it is expected that they can achieve many titles in the new home.
Watch out for this Celtics player
Jayson Tatum, one of the young players that is giving a lot to talk about in the Boston team, coming from Duke University, has become the one in charge of giving points to the Celtics, this season he averages: 26.9 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists, without a doubt Warriors should cover this player very closely because with the great defense and this player they are very dangerous.
Watch out for this Warriors player
Stephen Curry, one of the best players in the league, is known for his three pointers that he scores with ease, in the current NBA season he broke the record of three pointers in history, besides being the MVP of the All Star Game, his numbers this season are: 25.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, Curry had an injury at the end of the season so he could not make bigger his numbers of an excellent regular season for Warriors, but in Playoffs his presence has been fundamental to reach the finals.
Celtics Main Lineup
Tatum, Smart, Brown, Schroder, Williams III.
Warriors Main Lineup
Curry, Poole, Wiggins, Green, Iguodala.
Face to face
In the regular season Celtics and Warriors faced each other twice, in the first game Warriors won 111-107, a very close game that was defined by four points, for the second game Celtics won a crushing victory of 110-88, in that second game Celtics already began to give warnings that they could give a very good regular season closing.
Celtics must remember their greatness
Boston Celtics will have to remember their greatness and their 17 NBA titles to continue with the great season that has taken them to the Finals, Celtics resumed the winning path passing the mid-season becoming the team with the best winning average heading into the Playoffs, the momentum was so extraordinary that they managed to finish in the second position of the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record, their first Playoffs duel was not a big challenge as they whitewashed the Brooklyn Nets, Bucks was their second opponent in the Playoffs and they had to reach the seventh game to define the series, Heat would be the last step before reaching the Finals, the series against Heat was very intense as neither team could separate by a two-game lead and with that rhythm they reached the seventh game where only four points gave the Celtics the pass, now Boston could make history by giving the fans the 18th title.
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors, the team has had a magnificent season that is culminating playing the finals, although all season was one of the main candidates to win the NBA title, they have a very complicated series, Warriors have overcome many tests as a few weeks with poor results during the regular season, Curry's injury in the final stretch of the regular season and still Warriors finished the season with a record of 53-29 and a streak of five consecutive victories, In the beginning of the Playoffs they faced Denver Nuggets in a series that ended 4-1, then Warriors had a great series against a Grizzlies that sold the losses, Curry's team was just one step away from the NBA Finals, they only needed to close the series against Mavericks which was already 3-0 and although the Mavs managed to avoid being blanked the Warriors finished the series in the fifth game and managed to have some days of rest without games, now they are the experienced team in finals and that could give them an advantage against an inexperienced Celtics.
The long-awaited NBA Finals begin
Celtics vs Warriors will be the duel of the NBA Finals, this great season would have to end with a great showdown and these two teams have certainly shown that they are worthy finalists, Warriors are reaching their sixth finals in six years while Celtics are looking to be crowned after being one of the best teams in the season having great numbers starting the year, they could also become the winningest franchise with 18 titles, although now Warriors start as the experienced team as their players have 123 games in finals while Celtics have no Finals experience.
