Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match
In a few moments we will present you the starting lineups, the best players and data for this preseason game that will surely be very interesting.
How and where to watch the Nets vs Timberwolves live online NBA 2022 preseason game

The game will be broadcast on ESPN for USA. 
You will be able to follow it through the NBA League Pass application.
Last game Timberwolves vs Nets

The last time these two teams met, the victory was for the Minnesota team, with a resounding score of 136-125.

Today the Timberwolves are in a better moment and with the home court as a support, will they achieve the victory again? 

They stayed in the first round

In last year's NBA playoffs, both teams were eliminated in the first round, the Nets at the hands of the Celtics and the Timberwolves against the Grizzlies. 

Both will want to do better and advance a little further in the current season. 

Nets' key player

Kevin Durant is undoubtedly the engine of the Nets team, you only have to look at what he did in the previous game against the Bukcs to highlight it. 

Despite not being the player with the most points of the night, his moves and play were indispensable to achieve the victory.  

Minnesota's key player

The player who has been contributing the most for the Timberwolves so far this preseason is Naz Reid. 

The home team's pivot will be key for tonight's game with his 2.06m height. 

Nets get their first win

The Brooklyn team, with three games played, has already achieved its first victory of the preseason towards the NBA 2022-2023. 

This was achieved against the Bucks, who they defeated at home in a great game by Kevin Durant and company, with a score of 107-97. 

Big win for Timberwolves

Tonight's home team has four games played so far and all of them have been wins. 

In their previous game, they faced none other than the Lakers and were able to keep the score close but ended in Minnesota's favor 118-113.

The match will be played at the Target Center

 

The Nets vs Timberwolves match will be played at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, USA with a capacity of 19,356 people. 

This venue is sponsored by Target Corporation, the sixth largest retailer in the United States. 

The arena currently hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL. 

This historic venue hosted the 1994 NBA All-Star Game and a year later, in 1995, the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four.

This afternoon's game will feature a pair of teams with very different preseason performances. 

Timberwolves come in with a 4-0 streak, and don't see a weak sector for them to be beaten by; while the Nets are fresh off their first win and come in with a 1-2 record.

