Brooklyn Nets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Preseason Match

How and where to watch the Nets vs Timberwolves live online NBA 2022 preseason game
You will be able to follow it through the NBA League Pass application.
Last game Timberwolves vs Nets
Today the Timberwolves are in a better moment and with the home court as a support, will they achieve the victory again?
They stayed in the first round
Both will want to do better and advance a little further in the current season.
Nets' key player
Despite not being the player with the most points of the night, his moves and play were indispensable to achieve the victory.
Minnesota's key player
The home team's pivot will be key for tonight's game with his 2.06m height.
Nets get their first win
This was achieved against the Bucks, who they defeated at home in a great game by Kevin Durant and company, with a score of 107-97.
Big win for Timberwolves
In their previous game, they faced none other than the Lakers and were able to keep the score close but ended in Minnesota's favor 118-113.
The match will be played at the Target Center
The Nets vs Timberwolves match will be played at the Target Center, in Minneapolis, USA with a capacity of 19,356 people.
This venue is sponsored by Target Corporation, the sixth largest retailer in the United States.
The arena currently hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA, the Minnesota Lynx of the WNBA and the Minnesota Fighting Pike of the AFL.
This historic venue hosted the 1994 NBA All-Star Game and a year later, in 1995, the NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four.
This afternoon's game will feature a pair of teams with very different preseason performances.
Timberwolves come in with a 4-0 streak, and don't see a weak sector for them to be beaten by; while the Nets are fresh off their first win and come in with a 1-2 record.