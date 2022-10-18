Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NBA

ADVERTISEMENT
Probable Pelicans
The New Orleans Pelicans' probable starting lineup for the game is: Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, CJ McCollum, and Trey Murphy.
Probable Nets
The Brooklyn Nets' probable starting lineup for the game is: Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale, Nicolas Claxton, Kyrie Irving and Bem Simmons.
Injury Report
The Brooklyn Nets will be without two players for the matchup with ankle injuries, with Seth Curry and Joe Harris sitting out. The Pelicans in turn will be without Kira Lewis Jr and Liddel, both knee injuries, out of the game, as well as Jaxson Hayes, who is a doubt and could still be out.
Pelicans vs Nets
Nets and Pelicans have met 42 times in history, tallying 22 wins for Brooklyn and 20 for New Orlenas in an even matchup. Hosting the Pelicans, the Nets have played 22 times, with 12 wins and 10 losses. Finally the Nets have beaten the Pelicans in their last seven games, with New Orleans' last win being in 2018, 135-125.
21-22 season
In the 21-22 season, in the Eastern Conference, the Nets were in seventh place, with 44 wins and 38 losses, going 6-4 in their last 10 games, seeing Heat, Celtics, Bucks, 76ers, Raptors and Bulls above. In the Western Conference the Pelicans closed with 36 wins and 46 losses, also going 6-4 in their last 10 games, so in eighth position, with Suns, Grizzlies, Warriors, Mavericks, Jazz, Nuggets and Timberwolves just above. In the Play-in both teams qualified for the post-season, but were eliminated early. The Nets fell to the Celtics on a 4-0 run, while the Pelicans were eliminated by the Suns at 4-2.
Last Matches: New Orleans
The Pelicans in the preseason made five games, adding four wins and one loss. On day four was the first game, beating the Bulls by 129 to 125. On Friday (7), another narrow victory, now over the Pistons, by 107 to 101. On Sunday (9), the victory was over the Spurs, by 111 to 97. After that, on Wednesday (12), the defeat came, now to the Heat, by 120 to 103. Finally, on Friday (14), the victory was over the Hawks, by 120 to 11.
Last Matches: Brooklyn
In the preseason, the Nets played four games and combined for two wins and two losses. On October 3 came the first loss, to the 76ers, by 127 to 108. After that, on Thursday (6), the other loss was by 109 to 80, to the Heat. On Wednesday (12), came the first victory, now over the Bucks, by 107 to 97. Finally, on Friday (14) the victory came over the TImberwolves, by 112 to 102.
