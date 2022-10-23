Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Ángeles Lakers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Lakers vs. Blazers live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Lakers vs. Blazers live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Crypto.com Arena. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Lakers vs Blazers online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Lakers vs Blazers game in various countries:
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on TNT
Spain: 9:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 2:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 4:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 3:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
LeBron Hames, a must see player!
Year 20 for the top figure of the Los Angeles Lakers, who will seek to put the Los Angeles team in the Playoffs again. The Lakers star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team in offense averaging 30.3 points, 8.2 assists and 6.2 rebounds per game. Although LeBron had a great season and was among the MVP candidates, it could not reflect his great year for the Los Angeles team. The physical state of the team was one of the big problems and this led the board to rejuvenate the squad around its best player. Lebron's connection to Russell Westbrook and the health of Anthony Davis will be critical to this team's aspirations. The King is one of the candidates for the MVP of the regular season, the doubts are more focused on what the Lakers can do.
How does Lakers get here?
The Los Angeles team finished the regular season with a record of 33 wins and 49 losses to finish in 11th place behind the San Antonio Spurs, with whom they lost the last ticket to the Play-In. The Lakers' campaign was littered with injuries and constant news about the bad relationship between Russell Westbrook and Lebron James. After the failure of the team, the coaching staff fired Frank Vogel, bringing in Darvin Ham as his replacement and with the mission of rejuvenating the squad. Players like Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dennis Schröder, Patrick Beverley, Loonie Walker IV and Troy Brown Jr. arrived. The team's mission for this year is to have a good season and get into the playoffs to fight for the championship again. At the moment it seems that the team will not make any more important moves and will focus on giving the LeBron-Davis-Westbrook trio one more chance. The Lakers will enter this preseason badly in need of showing their improvement heading into the regular season and we'll get our first look at the new faces in the gold and purple uniform.
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The point guard from Portland is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard appeared in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the star of the Blazers has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the goal of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers squad and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival in the Western Conference . What is most expected from the star of the Blazers is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a game that is very fun to watch.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position of the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new look . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a once again competitive team that will fight for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit in with him as the leader, they could be a difficult rival in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this preseason duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in the Western Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Crypto.com Arena, at 3:30 p.m.