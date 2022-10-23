Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Nets vs Grizzlies live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Nets vs Grizzlies live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information from the FedEx Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies online and live from the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Nets vs Grizzlies game in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Argentina: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 8:00 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 02:00 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 7:00 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 8:00 p.m. on NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ja Morant, a must see player!
The point guard from Memphis is the top figure of the Grizzlies and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The star of the Grizzlies is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Western Conference and, after being considered one of the starting point guards for the all-star game, this was contemplated as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good time. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks and Steven Adams is bearing fruit to a team with few spotlights but that, without a doubt, is worth seeing in this new campaign.
How does Grizzlies get here?
The Memphis team begins a new season after having reached the Western Conference Semifinals with a team full of young promises and led by Ja Morant. The Grizzlies ended a 56-26 losing streak to move into second place in the West, behind only the Phoenix Suns, and be one of the pleasant surprises of the season. One of the factors that caused the most damage to the team was the loss due to injury to Ja Morant, the star of the Grizzlies hurt his knee and missed some games but the squad surprised with the great performance of Steven Adamas, Jarren Jackson Jr. , Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks, who enjoyed their great moment and contributed to win more and more duels. For this season, the great core of young people was maintained and the team was reinforced with veterans such as Danny Green, in addition to the additions of Kennedy Chandler, Jake LaRavia and Vincent Williams Jr. to have greater depth.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems ending with the departure of great figures like Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out Cleveland to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown of the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out most of last season, after the player will not be mentally ready to return to the court. Likewise, Steve Nash's position as team coach will be harshly evaluated since he has not been able to meet the objectives of this team that should fight for championships. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The FedEx Forum located in the city of Memphis will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 18,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2004.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs Memphis Grizzlies game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the FedEx Forum, at 8:00 p.m.