Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information that emerges from the Fiserv Forum. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks online and live in the NBA 2022-2023 Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Nets vs Bucks game in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. on NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems ending with the departure of great figures like Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out Cleveland to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown of the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out most of last season, after the player will not be mentally ready to return to the court. Likewise, Steve Nash's position as team coach will be harshly evaluated since he has not been able to meet the objectives of this team that should fight for championships. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, a must see player!
The Bucks star finished the regular season in a big way leading the team with 29.0 points, 6.0 assists and 11.2 rebounds per game. Giannis cleared the doubts that surrounded him, at this moment Antetokounmpo's main objective is to improve and expand his tools offensively with long distance shots. Antetokounmpo was part of the EuroBasket and has shown that he is in great physical condition, in the European competition he was eliminated in the quarterfinals along with the Greek team. With the addition of Serge Ibaka, the Milwaukee forward returned to his usual position and we will see more and more of him, the Greek Freak is running to be one of the candidates for the MVP of the 2022-2023 season.
How does the Bucks get here?
The Milwaukee team finished the regular season with a record of 51 wins and 31 losses to finish in third place behind only the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. The Bucks were eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals against Boston in 7 games. Those led by coach Budenholzer did not make many changes to the squad and are only waiting for Joe Ingles to return from his injury to add his long-distance talent in this new season. Those from Milwaukee are running to be one of the candidates to fight for the championship of their Conference and with the talent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jru Holidey and Brook López they will try to finish at the top of the table. The Bucks are one of the candidates to finish at the top of the Eastern Conference and seek the NBA championship.
Where's the game?
The Fiserv Forum located in the city of Milwaukee will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to start the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in the Eastern Conference in a good way. This stadium has a capacity for 18,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2018.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Fiserv Forum, at 7:30 p.m.