Los Angeles Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

This is the start time of the Knicks vs Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 16 hours on NBATV
Spain: 22 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 15 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 17 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, this was considered as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the base's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets arrive?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems ending with the departure of great figures like Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoff they left out Cleveland to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown of the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out most of last season, after the player will not be mentally ready to return to the court. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can provide the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Paul George, a must see player!
The LA forward is one of the team's great figures and hopes that the 2022-2023 season will be one of the best. He started the season as one of the Knicks' offensive leaders averaging 25.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game per game. The figure of the Clipperss, has begun to show his best basketball and has connected very well with Reggie Jackson and Ivica Zubac. The forward's connection to the likes of John Wall, Kawhil Leonard and Marcus Morris will be critical to meeting Los Angeles' goals. George will look to be the team's leading scorer and will have the Clippers looking to fight for a spot in the Western Conference Playoffs.
How does the Clippers get here?
The Los Angeles team arrives after having finished a great season away in the Play-In and not being able to demonstrate the potential of the project. The Clippers achieved a record of 42 wins and 40 losses and got into the Play-In where they were eliminated by the New Orleans Pelicans, in a game where they jumped as favorites. However, the team left a good feeling that an important improvement could come in the future, the project was renewed for this new season with the arrival of players like John Wall and the renewal of Nicolas Batum and Amir Coffey to improve the squad and the second unit. The Clippers' goals are to return to the playoffs and avoid elimination in the first round, the squad is very good and we'll see how far they can go and fight to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference. One of the great unknowns of the team focuses on the health of Kawhi Leonard and the pace of John Wall, if these two can add their great level to that of Paul George, the team could become one of the favorites for the title. So far the team is in sixth place with a record of 7 wins and 5 losses.
Where's the game?
The Crypto.com Arena located in the city of Los Angeles will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2022-2023 NBA campaign in their respective Conference in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 20,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the LA Clippers vs Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, at 3:00 p.m.