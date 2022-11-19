Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks of November 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 12:00 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NBA league pass.
Toronto Raptors Last Lineup
The last five of Toronto Raptors:
Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr.
Atlanta Hawks Last Lineup
The Atlanta Hawks Ultimate Quintet:
John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young.
Toronto Raptors Players to Watch
The next three players are the most important on the team and they will guide your team to victory. First, center Pascal Siakam (#43), is one of the best players in the league, averaging 24.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game this season. He is a very consistent player and is the star of the team. He must lead the offense and defense to win the game. Another player is point guard Fred VanVleet (#23), last tournament helped the team have a good season and so far he has averaged 18.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.9 assists in the 2022-2023 season. He is one of the best shooters in the league and we should keep an eye on him. Finally, forward Gary Trent Jr. (#33) had his contract extended this season and is expected to become the team's third most important player. In the tournament he has averaged 16.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.
Toronto Raptors in the tournament
Just like the Atlanta Hawks, the Toronto Raptors had a good start to the regular season with 9 wins and 7 losses, establishing themselves in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they entered the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to be the champions of this season. Their last game was on November 16 against the Miami Heat, where the Toronto Raptors won 112-104 at Scotiabank Arena and thus the Toronto team achieved its ninth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Atlanta Hawks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Trae Young (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 26.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Clint Capela (#15) who this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Dejounte Murray (#5) will be key to assisting, he arrives as a new player to the Hawks and this season he has averaged 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists.
Atlanta Hawks in the tournament
The Atlanta Hawks started the tournament very well by winning most of their games this season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the eastern conference. They had a good start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 9 wins and 6 losses, they are in third place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can be the first place in the east. Their last game was on November 16 against the Boston Celtics, where the Atlanta Hawks lost 126-101 at State Farm Arena, earning their sixth loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The State Farm Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. It cost 214 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Detroit Pistons. Its opening was on September 5, 1999 and it has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.