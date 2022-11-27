Portland Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the Blazers vs Nets game in various countries:
Argentina: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 15 hours on NBATV
Spain: 21 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 14 hours on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Peru: 14 hours in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 16 hours in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 15 hours in NBA League Pass
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The Portland point guard is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard played in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Blazers star has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the aim of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers roster and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference . What is most expected from the Blazers star is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new air . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit him as a leader, they can be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems, ending with the departure of great figures such as Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoffs they left Cleveland out to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown for the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out for most of last season, after the player is not mentally ready to return to the court. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
