Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay with us to follow the Magic vs. Nets live of the NBA Regular Season 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets live for the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season, in addition to the latest information coming from the Barclays Center. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets online and live in the Regular Season NBA 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Magic vs Nets match in various countries:
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Argentina: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 01:30 hours in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 6:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 8:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 7:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Paolo Banchero, a must see player!
The Orlando power forward is the Magic's new promise and will start his first season in the NBA with great reflectors by being the #1 pick in the draft. He finished the season as Duke University's offensive leader as top scorer averaging 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. The Duke star is back on the court and will look to take advantage of Orlando's youth to carve out a spot in the starting five. Banchero's goal is to be one of the candidates for the Rookie of the Year award and shine in his first year in the NBA. Without a doubt, the connection of the power forward with Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Cole Anthony will be vital to generate victories in a team that could be one of the most interesting next season.
How does the Magic arrive?
Those from Orlando begin a new season with a complete renewal of the squad and being one of the youngest teams in the league. The Magic had a bad season last season but were rewarded with the #1 pick in the NBA Draft, with this, the Orlando brought Paolo Banchero from Duke University. The Magic finished the season in last place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 22 wins and 60 losses. Orlando's young squad is still in the process of rebuilding and hopes that with figures like Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Bol Bol and Jonathan Isaac they can fight for a place in the Play-In to show the advancement of the squad . The loss of Robin López was one of the most anticipated for the team, but it will give players like Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba a better chance in the center position. Those from Orlando continue to search for their new franchise player and hope that Banchero or Franz Wagner will become one of their greatest figures. Orlando's goal is to be an awkward team on the season and pull off upset wins against more powerful opponents.
Kevin Durant, a must see player!
The Brooklyn forward is the top figure of the Nets and finished the season as the team's offensive leader as the best scorer and best assister with an average of 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game. The Nets star is back on the court and is taking advantage of the team's great moment to be at the top of the Eastern Conference and, after being considered one of the captains for the all-star game, he was regarded as one of the great players of the season and postseason for his good moment. Without a doubt, the point guard's connection with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons will be essential for Brooklyn to meet the objectives set.
How does the Nets get here?
The Brooklyn team begins a new season after reaching the Eastern Conference Playoffs and being swept by Boston in the first round. The team was surrounded by many internal problems, ending with the departure of great figures such as Blake Griffin, James Harden and Andre Drummond. During free agency, they did not stop talking about the departures of Durant and Irving, however this did not happen and it seems that both stars will seek to regain prominence in a squad with fewer stars and that they will have to work hard to return to the Playoffs . The Nets ended a 44-win, 38-loss streak to move into seventh place in the East and into the Play-In. In the Eastern Conference playoffs they left Cleveland out to face the Celtics in the first round. For this season the Nets kept their two superstars and players like Markieff Morris, TJ Warren and Chris Chiozza arrived. The unknown for the team revolves around the return of Ben Simmons who was out for most of last season, after the player is not mentally ready to return to the court. Brooklyn begins a new season as one of the teams to follow and that can give the greatest show. The goal of the Nets is to get among the best in the Eastern Conference and qualify for the playoffs again to see what this group is capable of.
Where's the game?
The Barclays Center located in the city of Brooklyn will host this regular season duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 NBA regular season in their respective conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2012.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Orlando Magic vs. Brooklyn Nets game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Barclays Center, sharp at 7:30 p.m.