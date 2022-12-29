Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match for the NBA regular season.
What time is the Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks match for NBA 2022?
This is the start time of the game Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks of December 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NBA league pass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on ESPN.
Spain: 1:30 AM on NBA league pass.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on ESPN and NBA league pass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NBA league pass.
Brooklyn Nets Last Lineup
Brooklyn Nets Ultimate Quintet:
Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Royce O'Neale, Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton.
Atlanta Hawks Last Lineup
The Atlanta Hawks Ultimate Quintet:
John Collins, De'Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Dejounte Murray, and Trae Young.
Brooklyn Nets Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First power forward Kevin Durant (#7), is considered one of the best players on the team and this season would be his sixth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Nic Claxton (#33) who this season has managed to average 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Kyrie Irving (#11) will be key to assisting, he is considered the best player on the team and averages 26 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
Brooklyn Nets in the tournament
The Brooklyn Nets had a good start to the regular season, with 22 wins and 12 losses, establishing themselves in third place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and they hope that this season they can compete to enter the Play-in tournament or even qualify directly for the playoffs. Their last game was on December 26 against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the Brooklyn Nets won 125-117 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the Brooklyn Nets posted another tournament victory. They arrive as the least favorites to win the match, but they could surprise and win the game because they are a good team from the Eastern Conference and because of the experience their players have.
Atlanta Hawks Players to Watch
You have to be attentive to these three players, they are important pieces of the team and they must guide their team to victory. First point guard Trae Young (#11), is considered the best player on the team and this season would be his fourth year in the league. In the 2022-2023 regular season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists per game respectively, they will be very important for the offense and he has a lot of weight on the team. Another important player is center Clint Capela (#15) who this season has managed to average 11.1 points, 11.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. The team needs him to rebound and control the defense. Finally, point guard Dejounte Murray (#5) will be key to assisting, he comes to the Hawks as a new player and this season he has averaged 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists.
Atlanta Hawks in the tournament
The Atlanta Hawks started the tournament very well by winning most of their games this season, this year they are again a strong team competing in the eastern conference. They had a good start to the 2022-2023 regular season, with 17 wins and 17 losses, they are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Last tournament they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they made several changes to the team and hope that this season they can be the first place in the east. Their last game was on December 27 against the Indiana Pacers, where the Atlanta Hawks lost 129-114 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, earning another loss in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Wednesday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The State Farm Arena will be the venue for the regular season game, it is located in the city of Atlanta, Georgia. It cost 214 million dollars to build it, it is the home of the Atlanta Hawks. Its opening was on September 5, 1999 and it has a capacity of 20,300 spectators.