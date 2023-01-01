Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
If you want to watch directly in streaming: NBA League Pass.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets game for NBA?
This is the start time for the Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets game on December 31, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 7:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NBA TV and NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Nets
Brooklyn Nets can be proud of their incredible momentum, their roster and one of their best players. Forward Kevin Durant, 34 years old and 2.08 cm, accumulates 29.9 points per game, 6.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Key player - Hornets
The Hornets are currently going through a bad moment, but their players are there to give their all. One of them is LaMelo Ball, the 2.03 cm point guard who accumulates 23.8 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a totally different outlook. They started the season with setbacks, with many defeats, but managed to be reborn and are now in the hunt for the conference leader, the Boston Celtics. The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with 35 games played of which 23 have ended in victory and 12 in defeat, they accumulate a PCT of 0.657 and are ranked number three in the league.
Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets are not having the best season ever. They have played 36 games of which 10 have ended in victory and 26 in defeat. They accumulate a PCT of 0.278 and rank 14th in the Eastern Conference and 29th in the league.
Stadium
The stadium designated for this game is the Spectrum Center located in the city of Charlotte in North Carolina. This pavilion was built for college basketball, but it has also hosted other divisions of the sport such as women's basketball, cricket matches and NASCAR races. It is the official home of the Charlotte Hornets of the NBA. It was inaugurated in October 2005 with a concert by The Rolling Stones. After that great concert, this stage has also received great artists such as U2, Aerosmith, Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Guns n' Roses, Lady Gaga, among others. It has also hosted several WWE events. It has a capacity of 19,000 spectators for all shows.
