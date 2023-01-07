New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets live, as well as the latest information from the Smoothie King Center in the city of New Orleans.
Last meetings
Between April 2021 and October 2022, they met five times, four of which ended in a Nets victory and the remaining one was a Pelicans victory.
Key player - Nets
Brooklyn Nets can be proud of their incredible momentum, their roster and one of their best players. Forward Kevin Durant, 34 years old and 2.08 cm, accumulates 29.9 points per game, 6.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
Key player - Pelicans
In the absence of star player Zion Williamson, the Pelicans have a very good roster. One of their best players is Brandon Ingram, the 2.01m tall 25-year-old forward who accumulates 20.8 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.
Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have a similar scenario. They started the season with setbacks, with many defeats, but managed to be reborn and are now in the hunt for the conference leader, the Boston Celtics. The Nets are currently in second place in the Eastern Conference with 38 games played of which 25 have ended in victory and 13 in defeat, accumulate a PCT of 0.658 and are ranked number three in the league.
New Orleans Pelicans
The New Orleans team is having a great season. After 38 games played, they have 24 wins and 14 losses and accumulate a PCT of 0.632. These figures place them third in the Western Conference and seventh in the league.
Stadium
The designated arena for this game is the Smoothie King Center in the city of New Orleans in the state of Louisiana. Its original name is New Orleans Arena and it was inaugurated in 1999 to be the official home of the New Orleans Brass of the ECHL. Then, in 2002, when the Brass disappeared, the New Orleans Pelicans of the NBA took over this arena as their home when they were still the New Orleans Hornets (now the Charlotte Hornets). In 2004, they also became the official home of the AFL's New Orleans VooDoo. It has hosted major sporting and cultural events such as the 2008 and 2014 NBA All-Star Game, the 2012 NCAA Southeastern Conference tournament, the 2004 NCAA Women's Final Four and after Hurricane Katrina, hosted concerts by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. It has a capacity of 18,000 spectators for basketball, 16,850 for soccer and for concerts or other performances, the capacity ranges from 7,500 to 17,805 spectators.
New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.