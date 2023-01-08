Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NBA Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Argentina: 5:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Brazil: 5:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Chile: 5:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Colombia: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 3:30 p.m. on NBATV
Spain: 9:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on NBATV, NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 5:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Peru: 3:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 4:30 p.m. in NBA League Pass
Fred VanVleet, a must see player!
The Raptors point guard is one of the team's top figures and expects the 2022-2023 season to be one of the best. He finished the season as one of Toronto's offensive leaders averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. The project in Toronto is not one that has the greatest reflectors but, without a doubt, it has great potential and good players to seek to qualify for the next round. The point guard's connection to the likes of Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. will be critical to meeting Toronto's goals. VanVleet will be the one who attracts all the reflectors and that will help take the pressure off the young promise.
How does the Raptors arrive?
The Toronto team starts a new NBA season, after falling in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Raptors ranked fifth with a record of 48 wins and 38 losses. The Canadians are in a good sporting moment and have a solid base of players such as: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby. During free agency, good reinforcements for the second unit arrived like Juancho Hernangomez, Otto Porter Jr. and Josh Jackson. Toronto has good pieces to have another good year and qualify for the playoffs, although it seems difficult for the team to fight for the ring. The team's good season last season was enough for Scottie Barnes to win the rookie of the year award and we will continue to see his development this year. The goal this year is to get into the playoffs and fight to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
Damian Lillard, a must see player!
The Portland point guard is the top figure of the Blazers, he missed much of last season when he had to undergo surgery for heart problems. During the previous season, Lillard played in 29 games in which he averaged 24.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. Now, it seems that the Blazers star has overcome his heart problems and will be able to play the full season and with the aim of leading the team towards other playoffs. Lillard will seek to take advantage of the renewed Blazers roster and add his game to that of Gary Payton II, Jerami Grant, Jusuf Nurkic and Anfernee Simmons so that Portland returns to fight for the NBA title and is a difficult rival within the Western Conference . What is most expected from the Blazers star is a healthy season and the return of "Dame-Time" to generate a very fun game to watch.
How does the Blazers arrive?
The Blazers start a new season after finishing the previous season in the thirteenth position in the Western Conference, after a record of 27 wins and 55 losses. After their best player was sidelined for heart surgery, the team fell apart and the existing project came to an end. CJ McCollum was one of the fundamental pieces that left the team to rethink a new team, with the departure of the second star of the Blazers, players like Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Gary Payton Jr. arrived who will give the team a new air . With the return of Damian Lillard, the Blazers hope to be a competitive team once again fighting for a place in the NBA Playoffs. Everything will depend on the pace with which Lillard returns so that the pieces of the team fit him as a leader, they can be a difficult opponent in the Western Conference and could leave out some other favorite team.
Where's the game?
The Scotiabank Arena located in the city of Toronto will host this regular season duel between two teams looking to continue their 2022-2023 NBA campaign in good shape in their respective Conference. This stadium has a capacity for 19,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors game, corresponding to the 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season. The meeting will take place at the Scotiabank Arena, sharp at 3:30 p.m.